What a difference a year makes. Last year, the flows on rivers and streams were so low, everyone was concerned about them drying up. This year has been a complete flip in attitude. Now, anglers are asking when the rivers will drop low enough to be a bit easier to wade. Human nature is funny. I have concluded that many in our population are not happy unless they have something to complain about. As for me, I am very pleased to see rivers and streams in much better shape as we enter the Dog Days of August.

