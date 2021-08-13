While other fall sports still have a bit of time to prepare for the start of their season, the Cody golf team didn't waste any time getting right into action.
The Powell Golf Club wrapped up hosting the Park County Shootout Invitational Friday, the day after Olive Glenn kicked off the Shootout.
Senior Hunter Hall finished with a score of 151, leading the Broncs. Logan Hall (174), Bridger Hult (191), Val Payne (186) and Talon Couture (197) combined for a team total of 698. This put them second in the Invitational, after Worland (659).
"Our boys have the opportunity to be in the upper tier of the conference," coach Jacob Kraft said.
Hunter Hall finished third individually, behind Worland's Karsten Simmons (138) and Thermopolis' Hardy Johnson (140).
Hall wasn't pleased with his performance.
"This was not a good week, but it is what it is," Hall said. "I didn't get into too much trouble until the 16th."
He hopes to work on his decision-making, considering he was trying to rush through holes. Instead of trying to blast the ball over trees, he plans to take his time around doglegs.
This year there are also two girls on the who are "both are very green" Kraft said, but have a lot of potential. Bliss Bonner was out due to illness but Adelie Hall shot a 231.
As coach Kraft is impressed with the way Cody's golf team is coming along, so is Powell coach Troy Hildebrand.
"Coach Kraft is always tremendous to work with. His attention to detail allows us to really put together a quality tourney. Hunter (Hall) is someone that'll be in the mix all season. It'll be fun to watch."
Patrick Couture, Talon's father, is happy to see his child growing as both an athlete and person.
"The way the rules are, the etiquette, it teaches more than golf. It teaches them how to interact in society, even when your views are different."
