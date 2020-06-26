The Cody Legion baseball team moved above .500 with a sweep of Lovell on the road Friday. With the victory the Cubs are now 13-12 overall.
Cody 4, Lovell 3
Late runs by Cody gave the Cubs the victory in the first game on Friday.
Trailing 3-2, Cody tied the game in the fifth, loading the bases on singles by Dominic Phillips and Chance Moss and a walk. The run scored on a passed ball.
The Cubs tied the game in the sixth. Devyn Engdahl hit a double and Ethan Johnston hit a double to bring in the run.
Cody score two in the second on a triple by Tristan Blatt, two hit batters, sac fly by Engdahl and single by Dominic Phillips.
Lovell's three runs came in the third.
At the plate Dominic Phillips we t 2-2, Ethan Johnston 1-1 and Engdahl 1-2.
Cody Phillips went 3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits. Hayden Bronnenberg pitched 4 innings and allowed no runs on two hits.
Cody 8, Lovell 4
Cody scored one run in the first. Cody Phillips, Tyler Grenz and Blatt hit singles to load the bases, with the run scoring on a single by Jackson Schroeder.
The Cubs added four more in the second. Bronnenberg, Johnston and Tyler hit doubles to score two, with the final two coming in on an error.
The Mustangs pulled within one in the bottom of the frame after plating four runs.
Cody regained the lead in the fifth. Bronnenberg hit a single, Johnston a double, Tyler Grenz a single and Blatt a single to make it 8-4.
The Cubs finished with 13 hits. Tyler Grenz went 3-5, Blatt and Schroeder 2-3, Bronnenberg 2-4 and Johnston 2-5.
Dominic Phillips started the game, going 1 1/3 and giving up four runs on two hits. Johnston pitched 5 innings and allowed two hits while striking out seven. Jared Grenz pitched 1/3 and inning and gave up no runs or hits.
