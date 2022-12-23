Talich2-9884.jpg
Cody Football Coach Matt McFadden, left, helps Luke Talich sign with Notre Dame on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

 Jonny Clinton

Wyoming Cowboy fans nearly got the opportunity to witness another Talich making plays at War Memorial Stadium on Saturdays, but after months of contemplation, Cody Bronc standout Luke Talich has chosen to don green and gold instead of brown and gold.

