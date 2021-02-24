After a season that saw the Meeteetse football team finish second in the state championship, the Longhorns 6-man football seniors have been honored for their part in reaching the title game.
All-State end Hadley Abarr, All-State corner Tozai May and All-Conference end Dale McBride were all named to the roster for the 6-Man Shootout. Meeteetse coach Zeb Hagen will be an assistant for the team.
The Shootout – to be held June 4 in Chadron, Neb. – is an annual all-star game that brings the best senior 6-man players from Wyoming and Nebraska together on the gridiron for one last hurrah. Wyoming leads the series 5-4.
Abarr was one of the best defensive players in all of 6-man, leading or co-leading the league in sacks, tackles for a loss, fumble recoveries and safeties, and finishing second in total tackles. Offensively, Abarr carried the rock well, rushing for 471 yards on 68 attempts (6.9 yards per carry) and scored four touchdowns. He added another two receiving touchdowns.
After a year out of the game, May matched up against the top receiver of every opposing team and locked down half of the field, recording three interceptions and eight pass break-ups on the season. He was also the top kick returner for the Longhorns, averaging just under 21 yards per return and scoring two touchdowns. On offense, May caught 18 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns.
McBride played high school football for the first time this season and immediately slotted in at end opposite Abarr. He notched 102 tackles (eight for a loss), one sack, four pass breakups and a safety in his debut season. Also playing running back with Abarr, McBride rushed for 268 yards on 31 attempts (8.6 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He added three receiving touchdowns.
In addition to the Shootout, Abarr and Hagen were also named to the Shrine Bowl, which will be played eight days later in Casper.
