The Cody Legion baseball team struggled Wednesday against AA Sheridan, dropping a doubleheader.
Sheridan 18, Cody 5
Errors came back to bite the Cubs in the first game. Cody had nine, which led to eight unearned runs for Sheridan in an 18-5 loss.
Cody scored first in the game, taking a 1-0 lead on a double by Tristan Blatt and error in the first.
The Troopers tied it in the second and took a 4-1 lead in the third. In the bottom of the frame, Cody scored on singles by Trey Schroeder and Ethan Johnston and an error to make it 4-2.
Things started to fall apart in the fifth when Cody gave up four walks and had an error as Sheridan went ahead 9-2.
Three straight errors in the sixth helped the Troopers score four more and in the seventh Sheridan had seven hits and scored five more.
Cody's final runs came in the sixth. Three walks loaded the bases and two scored on a double by Devyn Engdahl.
At the plate, Engdahl went 2-for-3, and Johnston, Blatt and Trey Schroeder with 1-3.
Jack Schroeder took the loss, giving up four runs, one earned, on four hits through 4 innings. Chance Moss three 15 pitched and gave up four runs on one hit. Ben Reinker pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs, five earned, on nine hits. Trey Schroeder went 2/3 of an inning and gave up one hit.
Sheridan 14, Cody 4
A six-run fifth helped the Troopers pull away and 10-run rule the Cubs in the second game. Cody gave up seven walks in the inning and also had an error.
Sheridan scored three in the first, but Cody got two back in the bottom of the frame on a double by Engdahl, triple by Blatt and a wild pitch.The Cubs tied the game in the second. Trey Thomasson hit a double and Grady McCarten a single in the inning.
In the third the Cubs took a 4-3 lead when Blatt hit a solo homer to left, but Sheridan went up 5-4 in the fifth. Then came the troublesome fifth, which gave the Troopers a 11-4 advantage.
Two hits and three more walks gave Sheridan a 14-4 lead in the sixth.
Blatt went 2-3 at the plate and Thomasson 1-2.
Johnston pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up 10 runs, four earned, on four hits. Blatt gave up one run in 1/3 of an inning and Carlson allowed three runs on two hits through 1/3 of an inning. Dominic Phillips pitched 1 inning and allowed no runs or hits.
