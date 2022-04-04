The Cody boys soccer team added a pair of conference road victories over the weekend, taking down Lyman 5-1 on Friday and Mountain View 3-0 on Saturday.
Cody is now 3-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
CJ Dominick had a pair of goals and an assist on Friday against Lyman.
Conner Moss, Tade Geving and Kam Niemann all added goals in the win.
“We didn’t play too well in either game,” Niemann said. “We didn’t finish as many shots as we should have, but we got the wins and that’s all that really matters.”
Niemann added an assist in the win. Sophomore Zach Magargal and senior Jackson Gail also finished with assists.
Niemann, freshman Carter Gail and junior Matt Nelson all had first half goals in the win against Mountain View.
“We got two wins which is important,” Nelson said. “But we have a lot to work on.”
Colby Balyo, Jarrett Christler and Jackson Gail finished with assists against Mountain View.
Early in the season it’s clear when the Broncs are clicking on all cylinders they can compete with any team in the conference, but will look to keep from letting things get stagnant when everyone is on the same page and finishing when the opportunities are there.
“The games didn’t feel as close as the scores would indicate,” coach Randy Rockey said. “If we had scored on 20 percent of the shots it would have been closer to 12-0 both games. But the goal was getting a pair of wins.”
The Broncs have a week to prepare for what is sure to be a good Lander team that visits Cody on April 11.
“We just have to focus and concentrate,” Niemann said. “I think at times we were a bit out of control, but we’ll get back into the groove soon.”
Lander is coming off a 9-0 win against Lyman and a 6-1 victory against Mountain View last week.
“This weekend we didn’t get the results I loved, but got the results I liked,” Rockey said. “We have a lot to work on and we are going to be going up against a good Lander team, but we’ll be ready to go.”
