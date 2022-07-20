Fans got a great glimpse at the future for the Cody Filly softball program over the weekend in Gillette, as the Cody Pride 16U team landed second and the 14U team third at the 2022 Wyoming USA State Softball Tournament.
The 16U squad went 2-0 in pool play on Friday with 9-5 victory over WYCO out of Cheyenne and an 8-7 win over the Laramie Lightning.
After falling 6-3 to open up bracket play to Casper’s Oil City Stars, the Pride reeled off three consecutive wins, including an 11-4 victory over the Casper team to advance to the championship game for a rematch against Laramie.
“It was a great state tournament,” Pride catcher Katie Brasher said. “We did great in every aspect.”
The title game against the Lightning was the third consecutive game for the Pride on Sunday in 100-degree heat, and it took a remarkable seventh inning rally for the Laramie club to pull out the win.
With Laramie up at 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Violet Wollschlager led off with a triple to left.
A groundout from Riley Simone scored Wollschlager to tie things up at 2-2.
Ava Wollschlager and Taydon Schoening each posted two-out singles and they eventually scored to make it 4-2 Cody heading into the fourth.
“I think we did really well throughout the entire day,” Schoening said. “It was long and hot, but we played our very best.”
Ava Wollschlager and Schoening each finished with a pair of hits in the title game as the Pride racked up 14 hits compared to eight for the Lightning.
The Pride clung to the 4-2 lead until the top of the sixth when the Lightning scored twice to tie things up at 4-4.
Cody answered in the bottom of the sixth, as Ava Meier got things going with a triple, followed by a Violet Wollschlager sacrifice fly to edge the Pride ahead 5-4 heading into the seventh.
Laramie put together a solid seventh inning, however, adding five runs of their own to walk away with the championship, ending eight hours of softball on the day for the Pride.
“We had a great game until the last few innings where they threw some good base hits at us and scored some very needed runs,” Brasher said. “This fall we will play with Laramie on Wyoshock, our fall team, so playing against our friends was a lot of fun, and even though we lost it was good to see Laramie get their first state championship.”
After calling so many games behind the plate and lighting it up on the diamond herself throughout the weekend, Brasher gave way to Jayma Tuttle for the championship game after suffering a concussion on Sunday.
“I was not nervous at all,” Tuttle said. “I’ve been playing the game for quite a while now and nerves aren’t much of a worry for me, but it was a very hot, long day.”
Tuttle finished one of seven Pride players with multiple hits in the title game.
Violet Wollschlager, Ellie Ungrund, Ava Wollschlager, Schoening, Montana Massey and Meier all finished with two hits as well.
First baseman Morgan Evans drew a walk and Riley Simone, after hitting her first home run of the season during the tournament, finished with an RBI and runs scored.
Ellie Ungrund tossed six solid innings for the Pride, giving up seven hits, four earned runs and striking out 11 batters.
Simone threw 2/3 of an inning, giving up a hit and striking out a pair.
Violet Wollschlager went 1/3 of an inning giving up a hit and a pair of runs.
“We weren’t quite able to come out with the overall win, but Laramie deserved it just as much as we did,” Schoening said. “They played a great game and I felt like we ended this season with a bang. It was so much fun, and we had an amazing season. I can’t wait until next year.”
This marked three state championships and two second place finishes for this group of players.
En route to the third place finish, the Pride 14U team went 3-2, hit multiple inside the park home runs, an over-the-fence home run and hit for the cycle.
The 12U Pride ended the weekend with a record of 3-4, while the 10U Pride finished the tournament even at 3-3 according to reports.
