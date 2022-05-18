If this spring has been any indication, the main story for just what most of the Cody High School sports teams will struggle with this weekend as they venture off to their respective state events will be the weather.
Activities director Tony Hult recently said he has never had a spring where he has had to scramble so much to get games and meets rescheduled because of miserable weather all over the state.
It’s nothing new for the annual state track meet at Kelly Walsh in Casper to be delayed because of rain, snow, lightning, hurricane-force winds, El Nino and any other drastic weather event that perennially invades central Wyoming and the Oil City.
The forecast doesn’t look good again this year and could be yet another state track and field meet the athletes will have to look forward to surviving through instead of succeeding in.
With the boys and girls soccer teams heading to Cheyenne this weekend, they shouldn’t expect anything better weather-wise.
Thursday is set for a high of 80 degrees with a slight chance of rain.
Friday it looks like every team there might be happier staying in their motel rooms watching re-runs of Hee Haw.
It doesn’t look good.
The Fillies softball team heads to Gillette and, well, Gillette is Gillette.
It will never be anyone’s favorite vacation destination, and certainly has its moments when the wind makes residents question the sanity of living in Wyoming.
The Fillies already played in one of the coldest, windiest pair of games on record earlier this season at home, but toughed it out like champions the way few athletes could have possibly done.
So, it’s off to various parts of the Cowboy State for the CHS squads. Loved ones should say goodbye and give hugs if they aren’t going with them.
The way things are shaping, a spring blizzard will most likely strand them all until June.
Filly soccer
The Cody girls soccer team has been in the last four consecutive state championship games, winning three of those.
The Fillies lost to Lander last season, though, so they are hungry to regain the top spot on the podium, and if they play as they have all season they have a good chance to do so.
Cody (14-0, 12-0) finished the season ranked No. 1 in 3A and earned the top seed in the No. 1 West Region. They will take on the East’s No. 4 seed Newcastle to open the tournament on Thursday.
One of the reasons the Fillies have been so dominant this season is the number of scoring weapons they have. Autumn Wilson and Natalie Wenke have been a force up front, but the midfield boasts Ally Boysen, Aspen Kalkowski, Jessa Lynn, Kennedi Niemann, Molly Hays, Hattie Robbins and Maddie Christler. Each has scored at least one goal this season.
The defense, which includes Tayleigh Hopkin, Gillian Growney, Reece Niemann and goalie Izzy Radakovich, has held strong during the season, giving up two goals or less in every game this season and shutting out multiple teams.
A win against Newcastle means they’d see either Mountain View or Buffalo in the semifinals. Cody defeated the Lady Buffalos 5-0 and 2-0 during the season and defeated the Lady Bison 3-0 in its final home game last week.
If the top two teams in the state win their sides of the bracket it would lead to a rematch of last year’s state championship between Cody and Lander. And the Fillies would be looking for a little revenge after falling 2-1 in last year’s title game.
Filly softball
The Fillies capped off a string of 19 consecutive wins on the season against Rock Springs and Green River over the weekend, and won in convincing fashion.
Fashion-wise, however, they were thoroughly beaten by both teams.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves stepped off the bus sporting top-of-line baseball bags with their school colors, logos, player numbers and enough room in them for bats gloves, an entire wardrobe, a medium-sized dog and all of their homework.
Maybe after winning a conference title this year and representing CHS with great play, attitudes and sportsmanship, some kind booster will fork over the dough to help these girls look as good walking to the field as they do on it.
It’s likely softball moms take one look at their daughters’ current well-worn baseball backpacks they utilize now and shout, “Those are outside backpacks. They’re not coming in this house.”
As the No. 1 seed out of the West, the Fillies (19-3, 10-0) will take on No. 4 seed Laramie on Thursday.
They faced Laramie at a tournament to start the season, and narrowly lost to the Lady Plainsmen. However, that was with the Fillies’ JV playing the majority of the positions.
With starting pitchers Ellie Ungrund and Violet Wollschlager and others throwing lights out in the circle, a dynamic infield that can make all of the throws with accuracy and velocity, plus a deep lineup of hitters who can really swing the lumber, a win against Laramie could help jump start a thrilling weekend of softball for the Fillies and fans.
Track and field
The Fillies track and field teams had their share of ups and downs throughout the year, but heading into state things are definitely looking up for the young squad.
Holly Spiering is as healthy as she as been in a long time and has the speed to stand out in the sprints and strength for a solid finish in the long jump.
Sophomore Allie Broussard has proven all season she is the kind of all-around athlete who could replace her brother at linebacker on the Broncs football team if he isn’t careful.
Fellow sophomore Ada Nelson runs as if she is chasing down someone who just stole her cat. It is something to see.
Lake Harrison made a strong comeback from a leg injury to qualify for state at regionals in the high jump.
The long distance runners are almost guaranteed to represent with all of their talent.
The throwers are making strides, the hurdlers can compete and Hailey Holman is as consistent at putting up good performances as anyone in the state in the pole vault.
The Broncs track and field teams have a 4x100 relay team that can fly, anchored by junior Luke Talich who has the third fastest time in 4A in the 100 meter sprint.
He also happened to break the school record in the long jump and has the longest jump in 4A this year by 8 inches.
A.J. Baustert can absolutely blaze, and Graidin Arnold can jump and blaze in the hurdles.
Those sophomores have had outstanding seasons.
Junior Robby Porter nearly broke the CHS high jump record this season. There may be one or two jumpers in the state who can match that 6 foot, 6 inch mark, but maybe none can beat it.
Sophomore Dillon Brost may eventually be breaking pole vault records, but he will definitely have his hands full with 4A vaulters around the state who have recently performed highlight reel moments.
He will join that 4x100 relay team with Talich, Baustert and Blake Beardall who subbed in for Nathan Wilson if he can’t go at state due to injury.
Bottom line for both teams in Casper is layering. Prepare for any kind of weather.
Broncs soccer
The Bronc soccer team should have consulted with the physics department at CHS to try and figure out some kind of formula they have for kicking a ball around in 50 mile-per-hour wind with rain, snow, injuries, youth and more wind.
The Broncs finished third in the 3A West behind No. 1 ranked Worland and No. 2 ranked Powell in a kind of a tough schedule.
Cody tied with Lander overall (8-6, 7-5), but a stellar Bronc defense allowed fewer goals in conference play and earned the tie-breaker and the three seed.
Tade Geving, Remy Broussard and Owen Peterson have been stingy as the season rolls on, and just keep getting better.
Senior Jackson Gail and junior Matt Nelson may be the best players on the field when they face No. 2 seed Douglas to start things out on Thursday afternoon.
With help from the ball handling of senior CJ Dominick and the emergence of freshmen like Colby Balyo and Carter Gail, a win against Douglas is certainly not out of the question.
Unfortunately, they will more than likely face off against No. 1 Worland on Friday if they defeat the Bearcats. A win against the Warriors may be a tall task, but getting that first victory against Douglas is key to a solid weekend at state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.