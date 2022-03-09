Hopefully the scorekeeping at state is as consistent as the play on the court, which wasn’t always the case in Riverton.
For some reason, the official score of the Fillies win over Green River at the regional tournament last Friday night was 40-21.
The real score, however, should have been a 41-21 Cody win.
A strange scenario played out with Cody up 12-9 in the second quarter. Molly Hays hit a three pointer around the 5:25 mark, after which both referees in the front court signaled it was a three and the scoreboard read 15-9.
However, moments later the officials at the scorers table deducted a point from the Cody score, suddenly making it a 14-9 Cody lead.
The correct point totals for Hays and the rest of the team showed up on the board, and added up to what should have been the correct score, but the actual score displayed on the board was one point shy.
The score at halftime should have been 22-12 instead of 21-12. And at halftime a concerned Cody fan approached the scorers table about the mistake, but the two officials at the table refused to take any time away from the cafeteria spaghetti to address the issue.
If looks could kill, those two officials would be having their funerals this week, but the fan somehow kept her cool and didn’t press an issue she was clearly correct about.
The scoring officials admitted the player’s point totals were wrong, but the score was somehow correct and continued to shovel spaghetti down and completely ignore what was clearly a mistake.
In the second half, the player totals on the scoreboard went from bad to worse, and points were added to and taken away from each team as the officials tried to figure out which team was home and which was away.
I’m sure those officials had a lot of basketball to keep to track of, but at a regional tournament one would expect them to at least get the score correct.
In the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter if the Fillies won by 19 or 20, but in a tournament where the Broncs lost two games by a single point apiece, every point makes a difference.
The spaghetti must have been delicious, but it shouldn’t have prevented the officials from double-checking a score multiple people noticed was wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.