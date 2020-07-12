It wasn't a pretty win, but after going back and fourth the Cody Legion baseball team finally managed to put Powell away 16-10 to go undefeated in the Lions Tournament.
With the victory the Cubs extended their win streak to 12 and are now 291-13 overall. The game also counted for conference play, with Cody improving to 11-0. They travel to Powell Monday for another conference game at 5 p.m.
Powell came out and swung the bat well on Sunday afternoon, taking the Cubs by surprise and leading 10-7 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
With one out, Cody loaded the bases when Grady McCarten was hit by a pitch, and Hayden Bronnenberg and Cody Phillips hit singles. A sac fly by Ethan Johnston scored the first run. Jared Grenz then reached on a fielder's choice to bring in another. After Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch, Phillips tied the game when he scored on a passed ball. The Cubs took the lead on a two-run single by Devyn Engdahl.
After Powell went down in order, Cody put more runs up. A fielder's choice by Bronnenberg and five straight walks made it 15-10. The final run scored on a passed ball.
The Pioneers started the game with one run in the first, but Cody answered with three. Phillips hit a triple and scored on a sac fly by Jared Grenz. Blatt then hit a solo homer to left, which was followed by a triple by Tyler Grenz. Engdahl hit a single to make it 3-1.
In the second, a walk, error and double by Ethan Johnston scored one run. Blatt then hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to left to make it 6-1.
It was then the Pioneers started swinging, with five straight hits in the third to score four. Three more hits in the fourth gave Powell a 7-6 lead.
Cody tied the game after Cody Phillips hit a single, stole second and reached third on a single by Jared Grenz. He scored when Jared Grenz got Powell to catch him in a run down, sliding under the tag after the Pioneers realized he was headed home.
Three singles and two errors gave Powell the lead again in the fifth before Cody pulled away for good.
Cody finished with 14 hits. Blatt went 3-3, Phillips 3-5 and McCarten 2-3.
Tyler Grenz started on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings and giving up seven runs on 11 hits. Johnston got the win, giving up three runs on three hits through 2 2/3 innings. Schroeder pitched 1 inning and allowed no hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.