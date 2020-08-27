The pool at the Rec Center is filled with the sounds of splashing and the low twang of the diving board as the Cody girls swim team starts its new season.
“We have divers this year,” said first-year coach Emily Swett. “We haven’t really had any full-time divers in the last few years.”
Adding divers to the team should give the Fillies a big boost in meets going forward as each event earns the team points.
“A lot of times, it comes down to 10 or 15 points,” Swett said of the team totals in meets. “So diving can make a huge difference.”
And though the girls are scored as a team, swimming is a highly individual sport. As a result, some of the top returners from last year have set high goals for themselves.
“It’s going to be a year of growth,” sophomore Ally Boysen said. “I’m hoping to do really well at state again in 100 and 50 free, and break a couple of records in the relays.”
Last year, Boysen was part of the team that set a school record in the 200-yard medley relay. Three of the four members of that relay team are returning, including Brylee Allred and Boysen’s sister Megan.
“I’m feeling confident in the team this year,” Allred said. “We have a lot of nice freshmen who moved up with us. We’ve got more people than we’ve had in a while.”
Cody finished sixth at state, with a handful of top-five finishes. Ally placed third in the 100 free, and Megan third in the 100 back, while Allred took fourth in the 100 breast. The two Boysens and Tayleigh Hopkin also were part of the third-place 400-meter free relay team.
At 22 members including the team manager, the Fillies added eight more to the roster than last year, which will help fill out meets.
About half of those 22 are newcomers, but they’ve already been building chemistry with each other.
“All the new people have been awesome,” Hopkin, a junior, said. “They’re working hard and being positive.”
Though some team-bonding events have been canceled, like a team sleepover, due to the pandemic, Swett still sees the girls finding ways to get to know each other.
“We’ve been doing a fundraiser for the last month and I see different groups working on that every day,” she said. “We’ve been doing practice pods to limit who they’re interacting with, and I think they’re helping the girls get to know the other swimmers and divers really well.”
Swett herself is diving into coaching this season, her first at the helm of the swim team.
“I never thought I’d be a coach,” Swett. “After this first week, if I could do anything all the time, I think it would be swim coaching.”
Swett has more than a decade and a half of experience in competitive swimming, competing throughout her youth and her college years at Amherst in Massachusetts, just east of her native New York. She’s also been the coach for the CKAT swim team the last three seasons.
“I found a passion for working with kids,” she said. “I underestimated my love for this sport.”
Swett, also a yoga instructor and working toward a master’s degree in youth leadership development, has brought some of that outside expertise to practice.
“She brings a whole different variety to the table,” Hopkin said. “After every practice, we do shoulder stretches to make sure our shoulders aren’t sore. We’re doing a lot of new stations, we’re doing dry land, we’re doing different things that aren’t just swimming laps. I think it’s really good for us.”
This season should be a good one, and though Swett is tempered in her expectations for how far the team can go, everyone is aiming high.
“I’m confident we’ll live up to the success of the last few seasons,” she said. “With the mix of returning and seasoned competitors and new energy on the team, we’re going to do well this year.”
