The Yellowstone Quake started the 2021 North American 3 Hockey League Showcase in Blaine, Minn., on a positive note, notching two wins in two days with one game to go.
The Quake got a 7-1 win over the Norwich Sea Captains on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Quake took down the Austin Ice Bats 7-2.
Yellowstone led 2-0 after the first period on Monday on goals from Tyler Hanson and Keegan Ferguson.
Jack Harris added a second period goal to make it 3-0 Quake before the Sea Captains found the back of the net.
Gustov Ostman finished off a strong second period for the Quake with goals at the 7:05 mark and the 11:51 mark.
Logan Brown and Gabe Coppo got the Quake back on the board in the third period as Yellowstone held Norwich to just 25 shots on goal with Edvin Falkenstrom sending back 24 of them in the net.
Austin shook the Quake early in the first period on Tuesday with a goal just 27 seconds into the contest.
Gustov Ostman answered that goal less than a minute later on an assist by Tyler Hanson to tie things up at 1-1.
Hanson finished the first period with a late goal assisted by Benjamin Angeli and Mason Merager to make it 2-1 Quake heading into the second.
Harris slapped in his 12th goal of the season on assists from Ferguson and Brown to make it 3-1 Quake early in the second.
Coppo and Hanson each added goals before Harris put in his 13th goal of the season on one of few power plays to make it 6-1 Yellowstone.
Coppo finished off the Ice Bats with a second period goal to make it 7-1.
Austin added a goal late in the second for the 7-2 score, but it was just two of 29 that got by Falkenstrom as he continued his good start since joining the Quake this month.
Yellowstone finished off the Showcase on Wednesday against the Atlanta Capitals. Results were not available at press time.
The Quake will make its long-awaited return next weekend as they host Bozeman for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day matchups.
