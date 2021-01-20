It took longer than they’d hoped, but the Longhorns basketball squad finally got into the win column with a dominating 19-point victory over Arvada-Clearmont last weekend.
The Powell JV proved to be too much for Meeteetse on Tuesday as they fell in the final stretch.
Meeteetse 51,
Arvada-Clearmont 32
Meeteetse traveled to Ten Sleep to take on the Panthers in a non-conference bout and came out with a 51-32 victory, its first of the season.
The Longhorns were in control from the outset, with junior Mickle Ogden notching eight points (including two 3-pointers) in the first quarter to set the tone for the Longhorns (1-6). They kept building from there, cycling through players on the bench and playing an even game throughout.
“They were excited,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “I don’t think it was excitement like it was going to be their only win of the season. I think it was nice to get that off their back a little bit. I think they were most excited because they played really well. It showed them what they were capable of doing.”
Hagen said that his offense ran the best it had all year, finding good looks and attacking the rim. On defense, the Longhorns dictated the pace and got crucial stops when they needed them. Senior Dale McBride and junior Dace Bennett led the way, notching 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Hagen’s bench players made some valuable contributions, spelling the starters while keeping the pressure on the Panthers (1-4). Hagen liked what he saw out of some players who haven’t seen much of the court this season but will be important as conference play starts, including junior Skye Keller and freshmen Jason Moody and Joe Piña.
“[Piña] was all over the place defensively,” Hagen said. “He’s kind of like a pest to the other team. I joked around with the coaches on the way home that he was so much of a pest for the other team it was almost making me mad.”
Piña, for his part, just wants to help any way he can.
“I just want to get myself mentally ready because that’s always my battle,” he said. “I always want to throw up before a game, but I haven’t done that yet, surprisingly. I just do my best, do whatever coach and the team ask me to do.”
Powell JV 57,
Meeteetse 47
Dunks are a rare sight in 1A high school basketball. They’re even more rare when the player dunking is less than 6 feet tall. So when Bennett, Meeteetse’s 5-foot 11-inch guard, temporarily visited the stratosphere with less than a minute to go in the first half of Tuesday night’s loss to the Powell JV squad to get an offensive rebound, there weren’t many people in the gym expecting a thunderous putback jam to even the score at 26.
“I’m pretty sure I blacked out when I went up,” Bennett said. “I really don’t remember it until I landed.”
Bennett has been trying to finish a dunk all season. It took him just seven games to do it.
“I know he’s been wanting that,” Hagen said. “He puts a lot of work and effort in to be able to have those hops and be able to play up at rim level all the time. It’s good for him to get rewarded every now and then. I don’t think it will be the last.”
Bennett played a nearly flawless first half, his lone blemish being a missed free throw. His game-tying dunk gave Meeteetse momentum coming out of the halftime break, but it was short-lived as Powell’s ability to sub players in and out and run an effective full-court press wore on the Longhorns and got them to make mistakes in the final quarters.
The Panthers also used their height to their advantage, snagging offensive rebounds as time wound down to give them a good cushion after Longhorns junior Kalvin Erickson fouled out. The Panthers won 57-47.
Even in a loss, Hagen likes the growth he’s seen with his players since their blowout loss to the Worland sophomores to open the season.
“Offensively, they’re moving the ball around a little bit, they’re getting good shots out of it because they’re working together,” he said. “Defensively, we’re rotating pretty good. Rebounding is a big part of basketball, and we’re not the biggest team, but I think we do a pretty good job rebounding the basketball.”
The Longhorns come to Cody tonight to play the Broncs JV. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
