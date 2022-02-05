The Cody girls basketball team moved to a perfect 14-0 after a 53-20 win over Jackson at home on Saturday afternoon.
Molly Hays scored 23 points and Reece Niemann added 13.
Cody raced out to a 24-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 34-5 at the end of the first half.
The Fillies didn't allow Jackson to score a field goal until the third quarter.
On Friday, Ally Boysen led three Fillies in double figures as they beat Star Valley 51-29.
The Fillies jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start out the game and stretched the lead to 31-11 with around a minute left in the first half.
Kennedi Niemann drained a three at the buzzer to put the Fillies up 48-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Hays finished with 11 points. Niemann added 10.
