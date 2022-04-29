Battling fierce winds on Friday in Powell, the Fillies still managed to score five goals in a shutout.
The winds were a challenge and blew so hard a played had to hold the ball on free kicks so it wouldn't roll away.
Autumn Wilson scored first for Cody in the 21st minute. Kennedi Niemann added a goal in the 38th to make it 2-0 at half.
In the second half, Natalie Wenke scored in the 48th, followed by Ally Boysen in the 63rd and 71st.
On Monday, the Fillies traveled to Pinedale in a makeup game after traveling there the previous week only to have the game canceled due to slush and snow.
Cody won 10-0. Boysen had four goals, Aspen Kalkowski and Wilson each had two, and Hattie Robbins and Reece Niemann one.
