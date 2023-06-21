If you are an angler, especially from the Midwest, you understand about carp.
Like your opposite in a bad relationship, you can’t live with them and you can’t live without them. Except that you can. Imported initially, or so I’ve read, by German anglers who wanted a sporting fish they enjoyed eating, they have thrived and taken over any acceptable habitat in this country. In my opinion, I’d just as soon eat rotten cabbage or fertile, decomposed eggs as eat a carp. Both seemingly popular when I was on my senior trip to Southeast Asia.
In my humble opinion, carp, of all varieties (and there are many), are basically inedible. Inexplicably, when I was stationed at the USAF SAC HQ in Omaha, Neb., there were any number of African American folks downtown who would buy them from me at prices ranging from 50 cents a fish upwards to $5 each, depending on size. They knew how to cook them I guess. I don’t. And won’t.
They are a foul bottom feeding fish that muddies the waters and creates habitat problems wherever they go.
All of which brings to mind a story from back in the day when Sandi and I lived in Montana. A few miles from our home there was a large impoundment called Canyon Ferry. One day, a couple of us decided to go fishing up there, as none of us had ever been there. Upon arrival, we were surprised to see fairly large fish jumping all over the lake. When we started catching them on top-water lures, we found out they were a variety of carp. Unknown to us, the then Jewish population of Chicago had some sort of agreement with Montana Fish and Game and had planted these fish years previously for their once a year religious event and the following feast. The main course was carp.
These people actually came down once a year and caught 55 gallon drums full of them to convert to a religious feast centerpiece. Dave and I took ours home and buried them in our gardens for fertilizer. Ruined our fishing for any other species on that trip, but admittedly, it was fun. You couldn’t cast a lure anywhere on the lake and not have a fairly large carp on the line within a few minutes. Tie into a 12 pound carp sometime with light spinning gear and you’ll see what I mean. Never saw anything like it before or since.
You might also understand that there are several varieties of carp in our country. Some innocuous natives, mostly not. You have your buffalo carp, perhaps the most numerous overall, or were. And of course, we can’t over look the common gold fish, since it’s a carp. People, tired of feeding them, have flushed them down the toilet to get rid off them for decades. A burial at sea as it were. Except they don’t die!
Then we have invasive grass carp, brought into the country from Southeast Asia to control vegetation at commercial fish farms along the big rivers. These, or so I’m told, are the flying fish variety of carp that explode into the air when exposed to vibrations from boat motors that either scare or excite them. I don’t know which.
There are a baker’s dozen of these primordial fish in our waters, either through nature’s design or idiot importation. Apparently all of the intellectual brass hats who control these things never consider what a major flood can do to wreck containment levees, allowing all of the imported control carp and other exotics to escape into the main rivers, reproduce and dominate the habitat.
Fortunately flying carp are legal to use for archery practice or shotgun practice on many of our inland water ways where they have invaded and are now depopulating the native fish, actually providing fishing guides with another way to make money. Like the invasive snakeheads, they are a resilient critter and, having no control species, have literally dominated our waterways, where they’ve been introduced. Snakeheads are more down south however, with the piranha and the pacu. Or were, who knows? Snakeheads, like some varieties of catfish, can exist out of water for extended periods, like weeks.
Now we have yet another East Asian fish taking over our waters. The newcomer, now known to be established in all portions of the Mississippi River basin and coming to you soon, is the black carp, which grow rapidly and reportedly can measure more than 3 feet long.
Here’s the part I don’t understand. These fish are voracious predators concerning mussels and snails. Aren’t those little critters what we’re trying to eliminate from our inland waterways? If these fish, like as I’ve read, Brown trout (again, like the brookies, not a native fish to these shores), get big and fat down in Arkansas eating those invasive snails, why not use their gormandizing talents to eliminate the little invasive buggers? Snails and mollusks, that is.
Ahhh, you say, but that would also imperil our native snail and mollusk species that are generally credited with aiding in improving our water quality by filtering out bacteria, algae and other pollutants. But, again, don’t those invasive snails and mollusks do the same job? Boy, this is confusing.
Anyway, black carp arrived in country because they were imported to control snails in commercial fish farms. Guess what, with tornadoes and hurricanes and floods, big surprise if you’re real stupid, some of them got away. Now they are high on our list of foreign undesirables and we need them gone. Yesterday!
Again, and stop me if you’ve heard this one before, as the 1950s-era cartoon character “POGO” said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us!” Or maybe it was, “We be him?” Nuff said!
