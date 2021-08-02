Earning the No. 1 seed from the West District, the Cubs went 3-0 to start the state tournament and secure their spot in the title game. Cody then won its fourth game to make the championship double-elimination.
Cody 12, Torrington 2
An 11-run first inning put the game out of reach early, with Cody tacking on one more in the second.
Jack Schroeder pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits. Grady McCarten went 1/3 of an inning and allowed no hits.
Torrington 2 0 0 0 0 R2 H5 E1
Cody 11 1 0 0 R12 H4 E0
Tyler Grenz 0-1, 1R 2BB 1RBI, Ethan Johnston 1-3 2R 1BB 2RBI, Tristan Blatt 1-2 2R 1BB 2RBI, Jack Schroeder 1-3 1R 1BB 3RBI, Devyn Engdahl 0-1 1BB 2RBI, Trey Thomasson 1-2 1R 1RBI, Dominic Phillips 0-2 1R, Trey Schroeder 0-0, 2R 2BB, Wyatt Carlson 0-2 1R 1RBI.
Cody 19, Powell 0
Tyler Grenz pitched a no-hitter and struck out six through 5 innings.
The Cubs scored nine runs in the first, added six in the second, three in the third and one in the fifth.
Cody 9 6 3 0 1 R19 H13 E0
Powell 0 0 0 0 0 R0 H0 E4
Grenz 2-3 2R 3RBI, Johnston 2-2 3R 2BB 1 RBI, Blatt 1-2 1R 1BB 1RBI, Jack Schroeder 1-2 1R 3BB, Engdahl 1-3 1R 2BB 5 RBI, Thomasson 1-3 3R, Chance Moss 0-2, Phillips 2-3 3R 2RBI, Ben Reinker 0-1, McCarten 3-4 3R, Carlson 0-1 2R 2BB, Jace Jarrett 0-1.
Cody 9, Cheyenne 8
Cody came from behind to tie the game on a three-run homer by Tristan Blatt in the seventh. The Cubs scored the go-ahead run on a single by Ethan Johnston in the eighth.
Devyn Engdahl pitched 5 innings, giving up three runs on four hits. Blatt went 1 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on five hits and Johnston went 1 2/3, giving up no runs or hits.
Cheyenne 0 0 2 1 0 2 3 0 R8 H9 E7
Cody 1 1 0 3 0 0 3 1 R9 H9 E5
Grenz 2-3 2R 3BB, Johnston 204 2R 1BB 2RBI, Blatt 1-1 1R 3RBI, Jack Schroeder 1-3 1R 2BB 2RBI, Engdahl 1-5, Thomasson 1-4 1BB, Phillips 1-5 1R 1RBI, McCarten 0-4 1R 1BB, Carlson 0-4 1R.
Cody 11, Wheatland 1
A seven-run second inning put the game away early. Cody also had four in the first.
Trey Thomasson pitched 1 inning, giving up 1 run on two hits. McCarten went 4 innings and allowed one hit.
Cody 4 7 0 0 0 R11 H12 E0
Wheatland 0 1 0 0 0 R1 H3 E3
Grenz 2-3 2R 1BB 1RBI, Johnston 0-2 1R 2BB, Blatt 2-3 2R 1RBI, Jack Schroeder 2-3 2R 1BB 3RBI, Engdahl 0-3 1R 1BB, Thomasson 1-2 1R 2RBI, McCarten 0-2, Phillips 1-2 1RBI, Ty Peterson 0-0, Trey Schroeder 1-1, Moss 2-3 1R 1BB 1RBI, Carlson 1-2 1R, Eli Johnston 0-1, Jace Jarrett 0-1.
