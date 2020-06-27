The Cody Legion baseball team pounded out 28 hits on Saturday in a sweep of Green River. With the wins the Cubs are now 6-0 in conference and 15-12 overall.
Cody 21, Green River 3
The Cubs scored all their runs in two innings in the first game.
Cody got off to a strong start with 11 runs in the first inning. Two errors and a single by Ethan Johnston quickly gave the Cubs a 2-0. Tristan Blatt then hit a two-run homer to left to make it 4-0.
Tyler Grenz then hit a triple and scored on a single by Jack Schroeder. Devyn Engdahl and Hayden Bronnenberg then hit singles, with Engdah later scoring on a passed ball. After two walks loaded the bases, Blatt hit his second home run of the inning with a grand slam to left to make it 11-0.
The Cubs got going again in the fourth. Chance Moss and Grady McCarten hit singles and an error loaded the bases. Cody Phillips then hit a two-run double. Singles by Johnston, Dominic Phillips, Tyler Grenz, Jack Schroeder, McCarten and Jared Grenz, and a double by Cody Phillips helped score 10 runs.
Green River scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Cody finished with 19 hits. Tyler Grenz went 3-4, Blatt 2-2, Ethan Johnston, Jared Grenz and McCarten went 2-3, and Schroeder 2-4.
Engdahl pitched 2 innings and gave up no runs on one hit. Chance Moss earned the win, giving up one run on two hits through 2 innings. McCarten pitched 1 inning and allowed two runs on two hits.
Cody 19, Green River 9
The second game was more competitive, but Cody again pulled away late to earn the 10-run victory in the fifth.
The Cubs took a 3-0 lead in the first, which included a single by Johnston and double by Jared Grenz.
Back-to-back triples by Johnston and Jared Grenz scored two more runs in the second to make it 5-1 after the Knights scored in the top of the frame.
Six hits, an error and a walk scored six runs for Green River in the third to give the Knights a 7-5 lead. It would be short-lived though as the Cubs put up seven in the their half.
Singles by Schroeder and Bronnenberg and a hit batter loaded the bases. A run scored on sac fly. A walk, error, walk and double by Jared Grenz made it 12-7.
Green River scored two on a double in the fifth, but then the Cubs got going again. Jared Grenz hit a triple, McCarten walked and Schroeder was hit by a pitch. Three walks and Blatt getting hit by a pitch made it 16-9. Another walk brought in the fifth run off the inning and then Jared Grenz hit a double to score two for the win.
At the plate, Jared Grenz went a perfect 5-5 with three doubles and two triples. Johnston went 2-3, Schroeder 1-2 and Bronnenberg 1-3.
Logan McLeod started the game, giving up seven runs on nine hits through 2 1/3 innings. Blatt pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.