Hunter Hall posted one of the top scores at Cody’s lone spring golf tournament in style Friday.
The junior finished one under on the front nine and second overall in a crowded field. Also, along with nearly every on the Bronc, he sported a Hawaiian-styled polo shirt.
This Cody golf team is approaching the spring season as a chance to improve weaknesses, but not at the expense of having fun.
“It started out as a joke,” senior Hudson Oelschlager said. “Then we decided to do matching polos, the next thing you know we’re paying real cash money for them.”
Oelschlager, one of three seniors squeezing out one final spring season before graduation, now has one more memento to remember the golf program he’s been a part of since seventh grade.
Spring golf doesn’t end with conference or state, so it’s a chance for golfers to work on improving, for seniors to get one last chance at competitive high school golf, and for younger athletes to get a first taste of high school golf.
And, as the colorful, matching shirts can attest to, it’s a chance to bond more as a team.
“That just shows you the team unity that we’ve got,” coach Jacob Kraft said.
The shirts were all purchased at the Olive Glenn Pro Shop – a nod to another partnership – and freshman Adelie Hall was more than ready to get her own. She played her first competitive tournament Friday, one of five young Cody golfers to do so. Cody also sported a middle school team and a JV girl who will be a freshman in the fall.
Hall said while she could have done better, she enjoyed the competition and the chance to practice.
“I’m practicing putting and chipping mostly,” she said.
Junior Bradley Fick was just the opposite, as he focused on his long game and enjoyed the less competitive atmosphere.
“In golf you can’t really not play and expect to be good,” he said. “So I’m just out here having fun and working on stuff.”
Hunter Hall, who tied for second with a 35-38, his best of the spring, enjoyed the chance to play less conservatively.
“You play a little bit more risky,” he said. “You’re just going for everything, instead of playing it safe, you go for it.”
It paid off – on Hole 15 he got an eagle on a par 5, which got him back on track after his initial stretch (he started on Hole 10) had “gone off the rails.”
Kraft said Hall’s score put him as one of the best in the state in 3A ahead of a fall season that may be tougher than last year, when the Broncs finished second at state. Three of Cody’s top four golfers graduate in a month, leaving Hall to lead a younger team.
He’s sure of one thing, however.
“We’ve lost some seniors, but it’ll be a fun year.”
Full Cody results
Cody boys varsity (fourth): Hunter Hall, 73; Hudson Oelschlager, 86; Jasper Crofts, 96; Ethan Salzman, 98; Peter Pratt, 101; Bradley Fick, 106; Talon Couture, 106.
Cody girls varsity: Adelie Hall, 126.
Cody middle boys: Townsend Bailey, 109; Emmett Anderson, 123; Myles Bailey, 129.
Cody middle girls: Bliss Bonner, 138
