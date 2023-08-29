Casper Kelly Walsh certainly left a sour taste in the mouths of some Cody High School’s volleyball players last season after the Fillies suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Trojans in the state championship match.
Armed again with a roster filled of strong returners, CHS is looking to avenge the defeat in what appears to possibly be a new rivalry in the Class 4A ranks. If it wasn’t for Kelly Walsh, the Fillies may have been undefeated and secured their first volleyball title since 2011.
“I just really want to get up and just go out and get them the very first time (that) we play them this season, just crush them,” senior Riley Simone said.
The squad feels as if they possess a solid chance to strike revenge on Kelly Walsh after the Lady Trojans lost several players due to graduation. However, so did the Fillies. CHS bid farewell to a handful of seniors that included North Wyoming College Association All-Stars Victory Buck and Ava Meier. Allie Broussard, Kennedi Niemann and Reece Niemann also departed.
To replace those four athletes, four more seniors – Simone, All-State selection Molly Hays, Kenzie Ratcliff and 4A West All-Conference choice Ada Nelson will attempt to fill the shoes of their former teammates in 2023.
“Despite having lost a great group of seniors, I am confident in this group’s ability to continue the legacy that past seniors have left behind,” CHS head volleyball coach Nicole Gwynn said. “This current group has had a lot of time to learn and grow and they are ready for this challenge.”
For the 2023 Fillies, not only is defeating the Lady Trojans a task on their to do list, the spikers are confident they can claim the honor of being the best squad in Wyoming by season’s end.
“I would say we have the same expectations,” Ratcliff said. “I feel like this year we have some really great athletes and we can exceed very well. Yeah, I think we’ll do well. We have a good year coming.”
Although the 4A foes’ rivalry seems to be playing out on paper and perhaps in locker rooms, the Fillies share an honest respect for the 2022 4A volleyball high school champs.
“Honestly, no, I don’t feel a specific rivalry with Kelly Walsh,” Gwynn said. “I have a lot of respect for their coach (Jeff Barkell) and the program he has built there. I see their program more as something we can learn from. Of course, we’d love to win a match against them. But that’s true of any opponent we face.”
Another reason Gwynn and her older players have high expectations is due to a talented group outside of their senior class with players such as sophomore Ellie Talich and junior Rainey Powell. Collectively, the team also feels they possess strong camaraderie and carry somewhat of a family mentality, which in turn helps them trust each other on the court.
“I think we can go really far,” Hays said. “We are all very close and love each other. … We try to be supportive of each other.”
The experience of victory
Gwynn is far from a stranger to the hardwood and volleyball nets of gymnasiums. Her background came mainly in clubs, the college ranks and during her time as an Athletic Director at Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Va., where she also served as the head women’s coach for the Lady Knights.
“All of my previous coaching experience, whether club or college, has helped here in Cody,” she said.
The third-year CHS coach’s mother, Brenda Schultz, also has ties to Cody. She suited up for the Fillies’ 1985 state-championship team that was coached by local volleyball legend Keith Francik, who roamed CHS’ sidelines for 14 seasons.
Border Wars
The CHS spikers will host the annual Montana/Wyoming Border Wars volleyball tournament on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2 in Cody. The Sweitzer Gymnasium is sure to be packed with players as 15 teams (seven from Wyoming and eight from Montana) hit the court during the two-day tourney. Teams play in a dual-style tournament that uses a best three-of-five format.
