Volleyball
Buy Now

Senior Ada Nelson jumps for a spike white teammates Molly Hays (left) and McKenzie Ratcliff react during a CHS pre-season volleyball practice on Monday, Aug. 14 at the Sweitzer Gymnasium.

 WADE MCMILLIN

Casper Kelly Walsh certainly left a sour taste in the mouths of some Cody High School’s volleyball players last season after the Fillies suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Trojans in the state championship match.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.