The basketball teams at Northwest College may have had their first chunk of games pushed back, but were still busy preparing for their season openers over the last few months.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the National Junior College Athletic Association delayed the start to its men’s and women’s basketball seasons until Jan. 22.
The Trapper men hosted a scrimmage jamboree with Western Wyoming and Dawson Community College on Oct. 17, winning two of their three games.
In the opener against Dawson, Hayden Peterson of Buffalo nailed a buzzer-beater three to give the Trappers a 51-49 win. The ball took one bounce on the rim before falling in.
“That was a home bounce for sure,” coach Jay Collins said with a chuckle.
Northwest had led most of the game before nearly giving it away at the end.
In the second game against Western Wyoming, the Trappers lost 50-48.
A Liam Guthrie three pulled NWC within 47-46 late in the game. The Trappers got to the free throw line with a chance to tie, but missed both shots, sealing their fate.
In the third game Northwest beat Dawson again, this time by a score of 57-45.
“I thought we executed nicely,” Collins said.
Collins said the fall was tough for his basketball team, missing 9-10 practices due to COVID-19 related issues and positive cases on the team.
He said the team will look to returning starter Jerome Mabry for leadership. Last season Mabry averaged 9.8 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game.
“I expect him to be an absolute stud this year,” Collins said. “He’s a great leader and really improved his game during the summer. Just a tough dude.”
He also expects Peterson, a transfer from Sheridan College, and Belgian returner Alan Swenson to contribute.
Their season will only be slightly condensed and will finish much later than usual, with a March 27 regular season finale. Northwest will kick its season off at a Salt Lake Community College tournament before heading to a tournament two weeks later in Twin Falls, Idaho, to face off against the College of Southern Idaho, a perennial junior college powerhouse.
Collins, now entering his second season, is excited to enter the season with a fresh slate and his culture ingrained in the program. He said his team has the character necessary to win a conference championship this year.
“You win with guys like that … especially in years like this where you can’t play every time you’re supposed to,” he said.
The Northwest women’s basketball team won both its Nov. 7 scrimmages against Dawson and Dickinson State thanks to stout defense. The Trappers had a combined 25 steals over the two games.
“Our defense is built on ball pressure,” coach Camden Levett said.
Levett said his team also was hammered with the coronavirus, only able to hold four practices in a month span between October and November.
The team will also start play on Jan. 22 at the Salt Lake City Tournament, but will not be able to start spring semester practices until Jan. 4.
Levett expects his sophomore class of players to be special this season.
“Our sophomore group is just great,” he said. “We have returners and transfers who have really been leading them with game experience.”
He expects the sophomore trio of Samiyah Worrell, Riley Aiono and Raquel Turner to lead the squad. Those women accounted for 38% of last year’s scoring and 26% of rebounds.
He also expects transfer Kierra Cutright, who averaged 11.1 pointers per game and 6.9 rebounds per game for Gillette College last year, to be a solid contributor. He expects Tatiana Coleman of Aurora, Colo., to be one of his top freshman.
“She really gets after it,” Levett said. “She has a big-time post presence, you don’t see that from freshmen too much.”
The Trappers were 12-19 last year but took a big leap from the year before when they won only four games. Levett expects another jump this season, but has no idea what to expect as far as how many games will actually be played. When interviewed in November, he was already on his eighth schedule of the year.
“I’ve just got to keep them healthy until April,” he said. “It’s going to be crazy.”
