Fillies
Buy Now

Aspen Kalkowski moves the ball past Powell's Jasmyn Miller on Friday.

 AMBER STEINMETZ

In a tight battle in Powell on Friday afternoon, it felt like only a matter of time before the Cody girls soccer team settled in and found the net. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.