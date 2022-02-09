The Cody Bronc grapplers headed home Tuesday night after securing a 38-30 dual win at Worland.
Ty Peterson got the winning started with a major decision victory 13-3 at 126 pounds.
At 138 pounds Micah Grant got a takedown right away and worked a cradle to get the win by fall in under a minute.
Jackson Wood racked up the points in the opening period at 152 pounds, and started the second period up 8-0 before securing the takedown and working for the pin at the 1 minute, 19 second mark.
“The kids wrestled well,” coach Trev Wood said. “We were missing our three varsity little guys in Lane Torczon, Taylor Baggs and Trey Smith, but we still got ’er done.”
Collin Lindemann had to grind out an exhausting 9-6 decision after nearly getting a win by fall in the first period at 160 pounds.
Dylan Campbell avoided an early takedown attempt at 170 pounds, and got one of his own to go up early in his matchup.
His opponent was saved by the bell in the first two periods, but Campbell secured the pin in under a minute of the third.
Grayson Beaudrie got his opponent in bad shape immediately on his way to a convincing win by fall in the first period.
For Jace Grant at 195 lbs. it was slow going as two big, strong opponents searched for an advantage.
Jace Grant led 2-0 after the first, 4-0 at the end of the second and worked his way up from the bottom position to start the third and hold on for the 8-0 decision.
It was a gruelling six minutes for Danny Becker at 220 lbs.
He managed an escape and takedown to go up 5-0 early in the second period and led 9-2 heading into the third.
He eventually worked his way to a tough 10-4 win.
The Broncs head to Powell on Thursday night for a dual with Park County rival Powell.
Cody will get a little more rest and practice in before regionals Feb. 18-19 in Lander.
