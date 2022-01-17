Freshman Trey Smith dominated his way to a first place finish at 113 pounds, and three other Cody grapplers battled to second over the weekend at the 63rd Annual Cowboy Invite in Miles City, Mont.
The Broncs finished second overall out of 23 teams as they continue to impress while the season progresses.
Cody and Huntley Project were flip-flopping the first and second place standings all day Friday and Saturday, with Huntley narrowly edging Cody 233 to 228.5 to take the team title.
The tournament was set up, however, so that there was a first place trophy for A and AA schools and a team trophy for the B/C schools. With Cody placing first in the larger school division, they managed to bring home a first place trophy.
“We had eight kids advance to the semifinals which was impressive,” coach Trev Wood said. “We were expecting five or six.”
Lane Torczon (113) and Lucas Loran (285) both placed eighth for Cody.
Smith won by fall in four consecutive matches on Saturday, including a pin in under a minute in the championship match of Lockwood’s (Mont.) Dalton Hinebauch.
“It feels good,” Smith said. “We worked really hard in the wrestling room and I have a great practice partner. We work really well together. We just need to keep working hard and keep getting better for upcoming tournaments.”
Ty Peterson (120), Jackson Wood (152) and Grayson Beaudrie (182) all made the championship match in their weight class to finish second.
After a win by fall to start things off, Peterson had to grind out two tough decisions before falling in the title match, again by decision.
“I was just sticking with my defense and wrestling smart,” Peterson said. “I had to grind through some stuff and I can feel it all over.”
Danny Becker again impressed, wrestling well above his weight at 285 pounds to take third.
Micah Grant (138), Dylan Campbell (170) and Jace Grant (205) all put big performances to land fourth overall.
“Micah performed well after dispatching two opponents at our duals in Powell last Tuesday,” Wood said. “He kept his streak of great performances going in Miles City. Dylan found himself in fourth after beating some good competitors early in the tournament. Jace is looking better on his offensive attacks from the neutral position.”
Collin Lindemann finished with three wins by fall to take sixth at 170.
At 285 pounds both Wyatt and Zach Barton finished with a win by fall each.
“One dark horse was Shayne Maxwell (145),” Wood said. “He came out on a roll, dispatching his first three opponents by fall and punching a ticket to the semis.”
Nothing came easy for Maxwell as he worked his way back into the lineup after some setbacks with injuries.
“I had never been to Miles City before so it was pretty interesting,” Maxwell said. “I was a little nervous at first and didn’t know what to expect, but I knew if I did my best everything would be fine.”
Aaron Trotter also racked up a pair of wins by fall at 145 pounds for the Broncs, the second came in a 37 second win.
Wood and Beaudrie combined for six wins by fall on their way to their championship matches.
The Broncs head to Lander on Friday as they gear up for a home dual with Worland and the big Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton next week.
“This was the second week in a row where the Broncs performed well amongst the Montana schools,” Wood said. “It was really exciting being the team race knowing that each and every match counted.”
