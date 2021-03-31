The Northwest College volleyball team has been experiencing a resurgence this season, posting its best regular season record since 2017 at 13-11.
A few months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trapper volleyball program had hit a low point. After a tough season and a coaching change in late 2019, only two players decided to stick with the program.
“They’ve been through a lot with last season not being the greatest for them and then this year, trying to turn the program around, that’s not an easy thing,” coach Scott Keister said. “Those two have been through the ringer but for those two to stick around through everything they’ve been through, that says a lot about them.”
Those two, Mollee Krum and Devon Curtis, were eventually rewarded for their decision, but not before undergoing heavy COVID-19 related health restrictions throughout the rest of last school year and most of this year as well.
Keister didn’t waste time, signing a number of recruits even after athletes were only able to attend the school virtually.
“It just started with changing the culture of the program, getting some good kids in here,” Keister said. “Definitely the talent is better than last year, but these kids are out in the community.”
Over the past year the Trappers volunteered their time at the Cody Rec Center and Park County Animal Shelter, in Powell and Meeteetse schools, and even picked up roadside litter.
One of these commits was transfer Emily Baumstarck, who came to Northwest after Sheridan College ended most of its athletic programs last summer. She will play with the Trappers next year due to this season not counting toward athletic eligibility.
“I really like my coach and I wanted to play for him another year,” she said. “I really like it here, I grew to like it. And I have the chance to come back.”
“The more we can show we care about this community the more community will support us,” Keister said.
Since August, all 17 members of the Trapper team have made sacrifices for their sport and school in order to keep their season alive. They were not allowed to spend any time with anyone outside their team and had to undergo frequent COVID-19 testing for a significant chunk of the year. A typical day for most was simply going to practice, and then returning to their dorm room for the remainder of classes and homework – hardly the traditional college experience.
“I think the hardest part was just not being able to hang out with anybody (outside the team),” Krum said. “But I think that made us closer.”
The National Junior College Athletic Association made the decision to move the fall volleyball season to winter and spring this year to avoid possible COVID-19 surges. Northwest held scrimmages in the fall but did not have its first official game until Jan. 22.
Keister said this delay may have been a blessing in disguise for his mostly freshman team to find their feet.
“It gave us a little bit more time,” he said.
On Friday, the Trappers celebrated their sophomore night with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-14) win over Western Wyoming. Northwest dominated throughout, led by Baylee Peterson with four digs and 13 kills.
“It feels really good to make that statement,” Krum said of the rout. “We worked hard in practice all week to come together finally. It’s definitely seeing great things come along.”
After the game, Curtis and Krum were honored.
“Making a ton of friends is my favorite part (of Northwest) and they all come and support our games and it still gives you that small, home game feel,” Krum said, “which is honestly the reason why I still think I play volleyball, those home games.”
Curtis is a Powell grad who grew up watching the Trappers.
“I really did enjoy the community feel of these games, it was my favorite place to play,” she said.
Krum said she plans to continue playing at her four-year school, but has not yet decided what school she will attend.
The Trappers fell to Otero Junior College in their Region IX tournament opener Wednesday morning. Despite falling short of the postseason run they hoped for, the team will likely never forget this season.
“Our coaches have constantly been saying throughout the season, ‘Let’s shock the world, let’s show them what we’re capable of’,” Curtis said.
