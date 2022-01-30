The Cody Fillies alpine ski team had another solid weekend, skiing to their third-straight second place finish at Hogadon Basin Ski Area outside Casper.
Aspen Kalkowski had a stellar weekend, finishing fifth in slalom and sixth in giant slalom. It was a very competitive GS race as Kalkowski was only 3.77 seconds behind the winning time.
Allie Broussard had a tough first GS run that put in her 17th place. She bounced back in her second run, chopping off 4.28 seconds off her time to pull all the way up to 10th.
Kik Hayano also had one of her best career varsity weekends, taking 10th in slalom and 12th in GS.
The Broncs took third over the weekend, powered by two top-10 finishes from sophomore Logan Ross, who led the team with a sixth in GS and ninth in slalom.
Sterling Banks had the top finish in slalom for the Broncs finishing in seventh.
Cody alpine will get a two week break before returning to action with their annual Cody Invite race at Red Lodge Mountain Resort Feb. 11-12. The race takes place on the steepest run the skiers will face this season - Lower Limited - the same run Rocky Mountain College uses for their home course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.