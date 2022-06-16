The Cody Cubs fell to the AA Sheridan Troopers in two games on Wednesday night at Milward Simpson Field in Cody.
Sheridan jumped out to a 7-0 lead in game one and cruised to a 14-0 win against the single A Cubs.
The Cubs went hitless in five innings against the Troopers, and Sheridan hit three consecutive home runs in the fourth to stretch the lead.
The Cubs responded in game two with a three-run first inning after Sheridan put four runs to start things out.
Sheridan posted big second and sixth innings to pull away for the 16-5 win.
Trey Schroeder finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a single and a double.
Jace Jarrett and Trey Thomasson added a hit apiece.
