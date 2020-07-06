The Cody Stampede was deemed a success by organizers and competitors alike despite the restrictions in place due to the pandemic.
“This one was for the community of Cody, Park County, the State of Wyoming, the cowgirls, the cowboys, and for what’s right in America,” said Stampede Board President Mike Darby.
To a person, the cowboys and cowgirls who competed in the Stampede were thankful for the opportunity to participate even in front of a limited crowd.
“For Cody to step out and take this risk and do it, it’s huge for us,” said saddle bronc rider Chet Johnson. “All the cowboys are so happy with Cody right now, it’s not even funny.”
Attendance was a little more than 1,800 the first day and grew steadily to a sellout of 2,835 for the Fourth of July.
The top ropers and riders in the world put on a show in the reduced-capacity arena, but it was the slack contestants who by and large put up the best numbers in the timed events.
Trying to rope a steer in under five seconds is a hard task for any team of ropers, something announcer Boyd Polhamus made clear each time the ropers took the dirt.
“If you asked any one of these teams to rope a steer in 7 or 8 seconds, they’d be able to do it, no problem,” Polhamus told the crowd. “But when you’ve got to break 5 just to get on the board, you start throwing some Hail Marys.”
The Utah-based Wright family showed up once again at the Stampede, with Rusty winning the saddle bronc riding with a score of 91.5, just short of the arena record, and third-ranked all-around cowboy Stetson taking second in bull riding with an 88.5.
“She had my chin right out of there,” said the out-of-breath Rusty after his ride, “So I can’t really remember too much ... I got to get on her in Corpus Christi, Texas, a couple of years ago and I was 91.5 there, so me and her get along, I guess.”
For two days, no one could top Kaycee native Cole Reiner in bareback riding, until Chad Rutherford’s 90.5 point ride on July 3 unseated the Wyomingite. Reiner ultimately fell to a tie for fifth in the event.
Steer roping didn’t make an appearance in the regular rodeo – it was only held during slack – but Tuf Cooper didn’t let that stop him from using the event to help him claim the title of all-around cowboy in the Stampede after tying a calf in 8 seconds and roping a steer in 9.1 seconds to claim more than $9,700 in prize money on the final day of the rodeo.
“Eight flat,” said Cooper. “[My] first time to win this rodeo, and it’s so meaningful because they really stepped up during COVID and made this rodeo happen for us.”
Fans of speed got to see some early fireworks if they witnessed barrel racing on Friday. Margo Crowther’s 17.35-second ride looked like the time to beat until Lake Mehalic posted a 17.32-second ride to take the top spot.
That lasted about 17.1 seconds, as the rookie Paige Jones raced in that time in the run immediately after. Jones will move ahead in the standings in her event some 50 spots into the top 30 in the world with more than $8,000 in winnings from the Stampede.
Stampede final results
All-around cowboy: Tuf Cooper, $9,706, tie-down roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Chad Rutherford, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, $5,887; 2. Tim O’Connell, 87.5, $4,513; 3. Jake Brown, 87, $3,336; 4. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $2,158; 5. (tie) Kash Wilson and Cole Reiner, 86, $1,177 each; 7. Tyler Berghuis, 85.5, $785; 8. (tie) Dantan Bertsch, Tilden Hooper and Richmond Champion, 85, $196 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ben Kilburg, 3.6 seconds, $6,318; 2. Jesse Brown, 3.7, $5,653; 3. Will Lummus, 3.9, $4,988; 4. (tie) Stockton Graves, Jace Melvin and Nick Guy, 4.2, $3,658 each; 7. Blake Mindemann, 4.3, $2,328; 8. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4, $1,663; 9. (tie) Mike McGinn, Luke Branquinho, Clayton Hass and Termaine Debose, 4.5, $333 each.
Team roping: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds, $8,671 each; 2. Chase Massengill/Lane Siggins, 4.9, $7,758; 3. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.1, $5,933 each; 6. (tie) Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford and Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 5.3, $3,651 each; 8. (tie) Chase Wiley/Joel Galvan Jr, Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp and Cory Clark/Wyatt Cox, 5.4, $1,369 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Rusty Wright, 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Medicine Woman, $5,584; 2. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $4,281; 3. Isaac Diaz, 87.5, $3,164; 4. Wyatt Casper, 87, $2,047; 5. (tie) Layton Green, Ryder Wright, Jake Watson and Mitch Pollock, 86, $884 each.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Katie Mundorf and Tanegai Zilverberg, 2.10 seconds, $4,012 each; 3. Kirby Eppert, 2.20, $3,172; 4. Shelby Boisjoli, 2.30, $2,612; 5. (tie) Lari Guy, Kelsie Chace, JJ Hampton and Jordan Fabrizio, 2.50, $1,213 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) West Smith and Tuf Cooper, 8.0 seconds, $8,223 each; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 8.2, $6,853; 4. Tyson Durfey, 8.3, $5,939; 5. Stetson Vest, 8.4, $5,025; 6. (tie) Blake Ash, Reese Riemer and Timber Moore, 8.5, $3,198 each; 9. (tie) Tyler Forsberg and Rial Englehart, 8.6, $914 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Paige Jones, 17.10 seconds, $8,387; 2. Jill Wilson, 17.20, $6,709; 3. Mary Walker, 17.26, $5,451; 4. Lake Mehalic, 17.32, $4,193; 5. Margo Crowther, 17.35, $3,355; 6. Meka Farr, 17.38, $2,516; 7. Chris Gibson, 17.40, $2,097; 8. Shelley Morgan, 17.42, $1,887; 9. Lindsay Kruse, 17.44, $1,677; 10. (tie) Ashley Castleberry, Kelly Yates and Sidney Forrest, 17.46, $1,258 each; 13. Jimmie Smith, 17.47, $839; 14. Stevi Hillman, 17.49, $629; 15. (tie) Kindyl Scruggs and Dona Rule, 17.50, $210 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Garrett Hale, 9.1 seconds, $1,791; 2. Thomas Smith, 9.3, $1,483; 3. Mike Chase, 9.8, $1,174; 4. (tie) J. Tom Fisher and J.P. Wickett, 9.9, $710 each; 6. Ty Herd, 10.4, $309. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 8.1 seconds, $1,791; 2. Tuf Cooper, 9.1, $1,483; 3. Jim Locke, 9.5, $1,174; 4. Chet Herren, 10.0, $865; 5. (tie) Coy Thompson and Trey Sheets, 10.1, $432 each. Average: 1. Garrett Hale, 20.2 seconds on two head, $2,687; 2. Thomas Smith, 21.1, $2,224; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 21.3, $1,760; 4. Trey Sheets, 21.4, $1,297; 5. J.P. Wickett, 22.2, $834; 6. Roger Branch, 22.3, $463.
Bull riding: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Lookin’ Up, $5,866; 2. (tie) Sage Kimzey and Stetson Wright, 88.5, $3,910 each; 4. Hawk Whitt, 87.5, $2,151; 5. Colby Demo, 87, $1,369; 6. Boudreaux Campbell, 86, $978; 7. Shane Proctor, 85.5, $782; 8. Chase Dougherty, 85, $587.
