Wrestling 2-8248.jpg
Buy Now

Ty Peterson (left) and Trey Smith circle and look for an opening last week during practice in the wrestling room.

 JONNY CLINTON

It’s been since the 2017-18 season that the Cody High School wrestling team has returned this kind of talent, and that year they finished second in the 3A state tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.