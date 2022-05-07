After taking down No.3 ranked Lander 2-1 on the road Thursday, the Cody Broncs soccer team swept a two game home stand against Lyman and Mountain View over the weekend.
The Broncs overwhelmed Lyman in an 8-0 victory on Friday, and had little trouble dispatching Mountain View, cruising past the Buffaloes 9-0 on Saturday afternoon.
It took a little over 20 minutes for the Broncs to get on the board on Friday against Lyman, but the first goal, a tap in by Matt Nelson on a feed from Wilkins Radakovich, opened the floodgates at the 9:50 mark.
Carter Gail followed that goal up with a rebound score less than 20 seconds later, and a long pass by Remy Broussard hit Nelson in stride as he scored again at the 7:52 mark to put the Broncs up 3-0.
Nelson returned the favor to Radakovich early in the second half as they connected again on a Cody goal to put the Broncs up 4-0.
Nelson and CJ Dominick added a goal apiece in the second half, and sophomore Colby Balyo punched in two more in the win.
Balyo capped off his weekend with the hat trick on Saturday against Mountain View. He got the Broncs on the board at the 20:10 mark to put Cody up 1-0.
Balyo punched in another goal at the 30:02 mark of the second half to put the Broncs up 4-0.
Kamden Niemann, Dominick and Jackson Gail added scores as the Broncs continued to roll and go up 7-0.
Balyo completed the hat trick on a header at the 4:29 mark, and Nelson burned the Buffaloes defense on a rocket shot with less the three minutes to go for the 9-0. win.
