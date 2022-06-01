In a recent editorial regarding the closure of a couple of local public access points for fishing and picnicking, the writer explained that although locals blamed certain non-residents and recent transplants for the junk left behind, it wasn’t necessarily those folks who were responsible. The writer elected instead to blame certain elements of our locals who are irresponsible and jerks, but exonerated the recent transplants from, say, Iowa City, Iowa.
I disagree in part, and if you resent being informed by the truth, you may skip the rest of this. However, over my many years spent, occasionally in league with BLM law enforcement, it has occasionally been brought to my attention that are a multitude of folks who have no idea of their responsibilities on the national forest or the other public lands we are blessed with in Wyoming. Oh, and some people are just bums and slobs.
Point is, the vast majority of those transplants from East Orange, N.J., or other places of large gatherings of humanity who choose to enlighten and bless us ignorant redneck clod-kickers out here in rural Wyoming with their presence are, in fact, responsible for much of everything from the massive amounts of crap littering our roadways with beverage cans, snack baggies, dirty diapers, plastic sacks and just plain paper, to the junk moldering in the sagebrush, including everything from defunct major household appliances to plain old household garbage, left behind by them for whatever reason. And yes, we have a portion of our locals who are mental miscreants also.
Obviously the people who do this aren’t used to accepting individual responsibility, in the main, and others, like a newborn calf trying to walk, are unsure of how to recreate in an accepted fashion on public lands, especially when it comes to shooting targets of opportunity or design out on those public lands. Believe it or don’t, many of these newbies (anybody living here for less than 10 years is still considered a newbie) are used to being picked up after, not doing it themselves. If they participated at one of those organized, high-dollar shooting ranges back wherever they came from, or at least the fancier shooting ranges I’m familiar with, most of the clean-up work is done after hours by paid staff.
The shooters come out, display their paid membership and perhaps even pay an additional daily shooting fee, then proceed to blast away, under the scrutiny of a dour, old range master, at a variety of targets. When they’re finished turning money into noise, they simply fold their kit and head out for home or some new adventure somewhere down the paved path, leaving the mess to the paid staff to clean up. At those ranges that don’t have paid staff for that purpose, if they act like slobs, they may be accosted by other members, enforcing a clean-up, or simply have their membership canceled, depending upon how egregious the situation was.
Out here, in the free America, we oldtimers and longtime residents expect people to clean up after themselves, recognizing that in every group of people there exists a percentage of sub-norm or immature mentalities and selfish personalities. Trash happens. Dig enough potatoes and eventually you’ll find a few rotten ones. People are the same way, even our heroes have feet of clay in some areas.
Combine this human frailty with the arrogance of the uneducated, the uncaring and the fools that be, and you have in our population a subset of self-serving jerks who mostly exist to foul the waters for everyone else. It is what it is, so when you see someone leaving a mess on public lands, write down their license number and car description and turn them in. Last I knew, the BLM and forest service still had a law enforcement division. If you happen upon a manageable mess and no one’s around, clean it up. Most of all, keep your own back porch clean, so to speak.
And finally, yes, if you haul a load of salvaged crap to the landfill, you’ll have to pay to dump it. And yes, it rankles your buns to have to pay for some slob’s bad habits, but if we want to keep our section of free America looking scenic and natural, it’s worth the price.
I’m a bit of a cheap old bugger and I’ve done it, so you can also. Just saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.