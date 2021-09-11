Tade Geving of Cody mounted a comeback as well for the Broncs. Geving dropped the first set to Powell's Aiden Chandler 2-6. Geving took control to win the following sets 6-2, 6-4.
After shaking off a rough start against Powell's top singles player, Chase Anderson, Cody sophomore Reagan Staggs rebounded nicely to steal two sets and steal the win as the Broncs and Fillies tennis squads beat Powell on the road.Darkness delayed the final games as Cody returned to Powell Friday to finish what they started Thursday. Both teams ended up winning 4-1.
1S: CJ Dominick (Cody) def. Ethan Bartholomew - 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
2S: Tade Geving (Cody) def. Aiden Chandler - 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
1D: Cody Champlin/Mitchell Schwab (Cody) def. Kolt Flores/Logan Brown - 6-0, 6-2.
2D: Cade Queen/Ryan Cordes (Powell) def. Micah Idema/William Law - 6-7, (6-8), 4-6.
3D: Joseph Kilpack/Carter Thompson (Cody) def. CJ Barrus/Kalin Hicswa - 6-2, 6-3.
Girls: Cody 4 Powell 1
1S: Raegen Staggs (Cody) def. Chase Anderson - 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
2S: Anna Brenner (Cody) def. Kaili Wisniewski - 4-6, 7-6, (7-0), 6-0.
1D: Hudson Selk/Karina Schoessler (Cody) def. Sydney Hull/Hannah Hincks - 6-2, 6-2.
2D: Alli Harp/Alexis TerryNoelle (Powell) def. Graham/Liliana Fink - 5-7, 6-4, 4-6.
3D: Madison Christler/Ellie Wassink (Cody) vs Lachelle Lee/Tyler Sessions - 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
The Cody tennis teams are home Saturday. Cody takes on Natrona County at 10 a.m. Kelly Walsh will face the Broncs and Fillies at 2 p.m.
