If you ask senior lineman Jonny Williams what sticks out in the Cody Bronc football team’s last loss, something came to mind immediately.
“In that loss it was a bad start that killed us,” Williams said. “We had a good second half, but that’s not good enough against a good opponent.”
That loss was over a year ago to Star Valley, however, and the Broncs (7-0, 4-0) are riding an 11-game win streak that includes a 22-3 win over the Braves two weeks ago.
The Broncs host Jackson Hole (7-1, 4-0) this Friday, a team on a six-game win streak of its own with hopes of stealing the No. 1 seed in the playoffs from the Broncs.
The way the offensive and defensive lines have been playing for the Broncs, however, Jackson might have a hard time extending that streak.
“It’s a lot of technique,” Grayson Beaudrie said of the undersized Broncs linemen. “We have some guys like Daniel Gorman at 190 pounds going up against guys who are 280 pounds and he’s breaking through the line and shedding blocks. Everyone does an amazing job with technique.”
To control the bigger defensive linemen, Williams agrees that it’s the technique the coaches preach that has the up-tempo offense humming and racking up the yardage.
“We think of ourselves as technicians,” Williams said. “On offense it’s about pad level. You have to be relentless and keep your feet moving, especially against bigger guys.”
The Broncs used fast starts in both halves last week at Green River, putting up 19 points in the first quarter and 28 points in the third.
They will look to get off to a fast start against a high-powered Jackson offense that reeled off 28 consecutive points in the second half to beat Star Valley earlier in the season.
The Broncs defense hasn’t allowed 28 points all season.
“I think it’s just how locked down we have been on defense,” Beaudrie said. “The defensive line is getting a ton of pressure and in the backfield everyone is just doing their jobs. Everything is really working well. Almost 100% of the time the coaches have us in the right position and we know where the play is going before the snap.”
As undersized as they are on the defensive line, however, the Broncs don’t lack in speed and strength, hitting the weight room even on game days.
“On the defensive line it’s all about speed,” Williams said. “If you stay low, do your job and go hard it’s going to be a fight and you can come out on top.”
As for the matchup Friday against Jackson, that’s exactly what the Broncs are expecting.
“We are expecting it to be a brawl,” Williams said. “That gets me excited. We just want them to come to the fight and we’ll see how it shakes out.”
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Friday at Spike Vannoy Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.