The Cody Cubs took down Powell 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon to win the West District championship and earn a No. 1 seed at the state tournament.
Trey Schroeder went the distance on the hill for the Cubs. The lefty gave up eight hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts.
Trey Thomasson drove in Jace Jarrett in the bottom of the second to break a scoreless tie and kick start a five-running inning for Cody.
Powell put together a rally in the fifth to score three runs, but Schroeder and the defense held off the Pioneers from there.
Thomasson had two of Cody's five hits on the day and scored twice.
Schroeder finished with a hit and three RBIs.
Ty Peterson got the start at second in the title game and went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored, while Dominic Phillips tallied a hit and drove in a run in the win.
