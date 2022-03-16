Opportunities abound for this year’s crop of Filly track and field athletes as they look for some young stars to emerge while building on some of the successes from last year.
The CHS teams will have a little more time to practice before the first meet of the season on April 2 at the Buffalo Invite, but in just a few practices so far like what they see.
Laura Phillips is coming off a successful indoor season in the shot put.
Junior Ava Stafford leads a strong field of middle distance and long distance runners for the Fillies.
She’ll look to build on solid performances at state in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter.
“Ava Stafford had a really difficult state meet last year with a bad chest cold,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “But she had the strength to push through and we’re expecting her to do well this year.”
Stafford’s 2 minute, 27.25 second-place finish in the 800 meter was just a second away from scoring for the Fillies in the state meet.
“I really like the team this year, we all work hard and get along,” Stafford said. “I plan on competing in the mile and the 800, and possibly trying the 400 this season.”
Sophomore Ada Nelson made her mark in the 800 meter as a freshman with a 13th place finish at state, and was part of a sixth place 4x400 relay team and seventh place 4x100 relay team along with Lake Harrison and Holly Spiering.
“We are prepared and ready for our first meet,” Nelson said. “I have really high hopes for this season.”
Junior Taylen Stinson and senior Mekenzie Clark help provide a strong foundation of Filly runners.
“Mekenzie Clark is a first year kid with us,” Engdahl said. “We are expecting good things from her.”
Junior Emileigh Dalton and sophomore Hailey Holeman landed 11th and 17th respectively in the pole vault at state.
Sprinter Samantha Struemke will try her hand at vault as well.
“It was terrifying the first time,” Struemke said. “It was also kind of exciting. It was like, ‘I want to keep doing this.’”
She will be in a talented field of 100 and 200 meter runners.
“We do have some good sprinters,” Struemke said. “We have a lot of returners who are really good.”
Long jump specialists Spiering and Hayley Pearson-Horner both ended up scoring points in a deep field at state last year with seventh and eighth place finishes, respectively.
“I am super excited about the jumping team this year,” Pearson-Horner said. “I hope to able to continue the momentum I gained last year, keep improving and have fun with it.”
