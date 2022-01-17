After the Kelly Walsh girls snapped Douglas’ new state record of 48 consecutive wins in their previous outing, the Cody Fillies basketball team knew it had its work cut out on Thursday night in Casper.
But after jumping out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter and getting a career-high 29 points from sophomore Molly Hays, Cody notched its eighth consecutive victory 66-52 to remain undefeated on the season.
Cody followed that win up with a dismantling of Riverton (3-8, 0-1) on the road Saturday 68-28 to earn its first conference win and remain a perfect 9-0.
“I think we had really good ball movement against Kelly Walsh and it opened up a lot of driving options,” Hays said. “It feels super good to get a conference win as well and start off strong.”
The Fillies not only started out strong against Kelly Walsh (6-4), but for the second consecutive game put an exclamation point on the game with an outstanding fourth quarter.
Jessa Lynn drilled one from the beyond the arc to end the third quarter and put the Fillies up 46-33 entering the fourth.
Hays took over in the final frame with consecutive drives to the basket to eventually extend the lead to 58-37 at one point before the Lady Trojans put together a small rally to end the game.
Hays finished with 14 points in the final minutes.
“By that point Kennedi Niemann and Molly were playing so well,” coach Chris Wagner said. “We were struggling to get anyone a good look inside, so we just kind of isolated Molly mostly and let her go to work one-on-one. We figured someone would step into the lane to try and stop her, but she just went in for layup after layup.”
Hays added eight rebounds and four steals on the night.
Kennedi Niemann finished with 17 points and four assists.
Lynn finished with seven points, Victory Buck six, Ally Boysen four and Reece Niemann three in the win.
“Kelly Walsh was pretty aggressive offensively,” Reece Niemann said. “Our defense made it hard on them, but they wanted to get to the rim. They had some quick guards and some tall girls that looked to attack quite a bit, but we were able to shut them down.”
On Saturday in Riverton it was a matter of shutting down the Lady Wolverines early and often.
Hays and Izzy Radakovich combined to get the Fillies a quick 4-3 lead before Reece Niemann connected from the elbow and used a drive and finish to put the Fillies up 8-3.
She hit a triple from the corner and added a steal and finish on the other end to put the Fillies up 16-5.
The full court trap from Cody pressured Riverton into bad decisions throughout the opening frame as they entered desperation mode just trying to get the ball across the time line.
Buck added a three and Kennedi Niemann finished off the first frame with a drive and finish as the Fillies took a 21-5 into the second quarter.
Cody forced turnover after turnover as it went on a 28-0 run that extended midway into the second quarter.
Kennedi Niemann drilled a triple at the buzzer to put the Fillies up 44-11 at the break and in complete control of the conference opener.
Hays led the way for the Fillies with 18 points and four steals. Kennedi Niemann added 16 points five assists. Reece Niemann finished with 11 points, all in the first half.
“It was a total team effort all the way around,” Wagner said. “Reece was everywhere defensively. She covered a lot of ground and got some good steals and a lot of deflections. She is doing such a good job of anticipating in the back line off some of our full court presses.”
That press helped lead to 24 points off of turnovers as the defense continues to be the key so far to an undefeated season for a young Fillies squad.
“Our defense in the front court was way too much,” Reece Niemann said. “We put a lot of pressure in the front court and our back two people are looking to intercept passes. And we have a lot of options on offense. I think we continued to move the ball around on offense and really shared the ball as a team well.”
Buck finished with 11 points, including a 3 of 4 effort from deep.
Radakovich put up six points, Lynn three and Boysen three in another big road victory.
No. 2 ranked Cody and No. 1 ranked Cheyenne East (12-0) remain the only undefeated girls teams in the state. Those two won’t meet until a potential rematch of the state title game in this year’s state tournament.
The Fillies will head back to Casper for a Friday night matchup with Natrona County.
On Saturday the Fillies are back on the home floor for a conference tilt with Rock Springs.
Tip off is set for 3 p.m.
