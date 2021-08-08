The Cody Legion baseball team improved to 2-0 at the Northwest Class A Regional in Alaska on Saturday, defeating Juneau 13-1.
The Cubs are now one of two undefeated teams left in the tourney and face Montana's Gallatin Valley team tonight at 9 p.m.
The Cubs scored in every inning on its way to an early victory. They got things going early with five in the first. After two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases, two scored on a single to left by Devyn Engdahl. Following another walk, two more came in on an error by the shortstop. The final run scored on a walk.
In the second, Tristan Blatt started things with a double, followed by two walks and a hit batter. One run scored on a passed ball and two more on a single to right by Grady McCarten.
Cody made it 10-0 in the third. Tyler Grenz reached on a single and later scored on a passed ball. A triple by Jack Schroeder and sac fly by Engdahl brought in the other runs.
In the fourth a walk singles by Grenz and Ethan Johnston and sac fly by Blatt made it 13-0.
Juneau's lone run came in the fourth.
At the plate, Grenz and Engdahl went 2-2.
Jack Schroeder pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up no runs on one hit. McCarten pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.