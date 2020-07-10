The Cody Legion baseball team worked hard for its runs in its second game of the tournament Friday, with six or its eight runs against Gillette coming with two outs.
The Cubs defeated the Rustlers 8-4 to go 2-0 Friday and improve to 26-13 overall.
With Gillette leading 1-0 in the first inning, Cody Phillips hit a double and back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Phillips scored on an error by the catcher and Devyn Engdahl then hit a two-run single to make it 3-1.
The Cubs added a run in the second on a single by Jared Grenz, but the Rustlers kept it close, scoring one in the third to make it 4-2.
Cody answered, as Tyler Grenz hit a single and Engdahl a double to make it 5-2 in the bottom of the frame. Engdahl scored another run on a single by Dominic Phillips.
The Rustlers continued to hang around, tacking on two runs in the fourth.
In the fifth, Tyler Grenz reached and advanced to second on an error. He'd score on a double by Hayden Bronnenberg and the final run came in on a single by Grady McCarten.
Cody played some solid defense as well, with Tristan Blatt making a difficult diving catch in left and Tyler Grenz and McCarten turning a double play to end the game.
Cody finished with 11 hits. Engdahl went 2-3, Cody Phillips 2-4 and Bronnenberg 1-1.
Dominic Phillips pitched 4 innings, giving up four runs on six hits. Johnston threw 2 innings, allowing one hit and Jared Grenz pitched one inning and gave up no hits.
