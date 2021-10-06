I find it difficult to understand why a state that traditionally allowed its citizens to hunt big game with any caliber firearm except the .22 rimfires will deny its handicapped population the ability to hunt big game with crossbows during the regular archery season. Are the Montana game and fish folks just plain stupid or malevolently discriminatory towards the handicapped? Whatever, as a conservation department policy, it sucks.
Then, just to put the ice cream on the apple pie of authoritarian disapproval, the judicial system chimes in by denying an injunction against that regulation barring crossbows requested by four handicapped crossbow hunters. They allege official discrimination on the grounds that present regulations forbidding crossbow hunting by handicapped persons during the regular archery season violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, since crossbows can be used at other times of the year during regular big game seasons.
One caveat. As a former Montanan, I fully understand that since judges are elected in Montana, their judgment is colored by the viewpoints of the voters and the financial implications regarding their take-home pay. Unless things have really changed, justice in Montana isn’t necessarily a given when arguing what’s right or wrong. Granted, things can change in 50 years, but this legal tussle doesn’t appear like they have.
Regardless, the excuse that the commission uses to deny this privilege to handicapped folks was weasel-weak, if you ask me. They claimed that since they had this very subject on the agenda during the upcoming rule-making session, the injunction would be moot. The court agreed. What a joke, because that meeting is a couple of weeks after the archery season ends this year, making the whole effort to get these hunters out in the field little more than a bad joke. Montana’s archery season opened on Sept. 4 and ends on the 17th of October.
True story. Missoula U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen ruled on Aug. 29 last year that there was no dispute to resolve since the the Montana FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission agreed to listen to the proposal at the October meeting. To me that sounds a little like Wyoming’s version of proper decorum regarding dealing with folks who have ideas counter to G&Fs carefully laid-out master plan for turning the entire state into a high-stakes game farm for non-residents.
As recently as this last session a bill was introduced into the Montana legislature allowing the crossbow thing. It never even made it to the floor. The bill was even introduced to a Republica-controlled legislature by a Republican. Are these people emotionally stunted or what? What a bunch of jerks.
Further research indicates there was some concern that if the commission allowed this to happen, then it could influence regulations concerning certain legalities during other hunting seasons of other big game species. So what? Are these handicapped hunters of less importance because they may be challenged in some areas where other hunters aren’t? Don’t they deserve some extra consideration, given their limited capabilities? And why are the inmates running the asylum?
But then again, it is Montana, where this same tactic was used to deny bow hunter’s requests way back when Montanans wanted a separate archery season, around 50 years back in time. It happened again when the new-wave archery commercial interests wanted to legalize the use of compound bows. The bow benders and big archery tackle monies, along with allied commercial and outfitting interests, eventually won the season. If in doubt, follow the money, especially in government.
I say the last as a former Montanan who left a state that was just legalizing gambling and encouraging high rollers to Californicate the state. Which they happily complied with. Now you can get legal marijuana in almost any town, village or city. Apparently “for sale” ads for cannabis can run anywhere, any time and apparently you can even locate your hash store across the street from day cares and high schools. Meth and heroin and coke seem to be available on every street corner after dark in the larger cities and the crime rate is soaring. And the good folks shake their heads, cluck their tongues and wonder why.
This in a state so prudish that it doesn’t, or didn’t when we lived there, trust general retail commerce to sell alcoholic spirits as package goods. Individuals had to buy it from the state stores, just like the taverns and bars had to back then. Now downtown Bozeman smells like San Francisco and Billings has more drive-by shootings than a Chicago suburb.
Just saying.
