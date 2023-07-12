When most football fans hear the name Rod Woodson, the first thing that comes to mind is the famous black and gold Pittsburgh Steelers jersey he donned for over half of his National Football League career before trading it in for a gold jacket in 2009.
On Saturday, the Hall of Famer was again clad in black and gold gear, this time promoting his Hope Through Football organization, As he stood near the 50-yard line of Spike Vanoy Field at Cody High School, the Super Bowl XXXV champion marveled at the beauty of the early morning sun shining on Carter, Rattlesnake and Cedar Mountains.
“Man, this area ... it’s just beautiful.” Woodson said shortly after his introductory speech to nearly 85 high schoolers eager to learn from current and former NFL stars. “The mountains and everything, it’s incredible. My family and I were going to come out this way and vacation here this summer but that got pushed back to next year.”
Woodson and his Hope Through Football counterparts were in Cody on July 1 to “promote excellence through football” as part of Cody’s Celebrities for a Cause event that benefited the Special Olympics.
“Anytime Rod gets a chance to give back to his community or any community, he’s going to take that opportunity and do it,” said David Washington, who has been friends with Woodson for over 30 years. “(Rod) knows what it’s like to be overlooked, to be judged and treated differently. He is the purest, most humble guy I’ve ever met, and he loves helping others in any way he can.”
When asked what made him choose Cody as a destination for one of his 2023 camps, Woodson did not hesitate..
“Exposure. I want to give kids in small communities the same opportunities that big city athletes are getting,” he said. “Yes, we’re here to do a football camp and teach these kids how to become better football players because every one of them have a dream to play in the NFL one day.”
He continued by describing the deeper mission that Hope Through Football aims to achieve when they leave a community.
“But our true goal is to plant a seed in each one of these young men to become a better person in their homes, their schools, on their teams, in their communities,” Woodson said. “That’s what we mean when we say we want to promote excellence through football.”
Back in the mid-’80s when Woodson was excelling as a three-sport athlete in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Ind., the town of 175,000 was not a hot spot for recruiting.
Woodson just wrapped camps in Pensacola, Fl. and will be traveling to Marysville, Ind. later this month.
“Nobody’s going to Pensacola, Marysville ...these small communities. So much talent gets missed simply because it goes unseen and unnoticed,” he said. “That’s the one big thing on the football side of things that I’m really trying to do for the kids is to do everything in my power to give them the ability to get them noticed. So, if a coach in a smaller community reaches out and wants us to bring a camp to them, we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”
One way Woodson and his team are working to make that happen is by partnering with the company Zybek Sports
The camp, which was free to all when entering 9th through 12th grade, featured a morning session that included a period where athletes were tested in several drills monitored by Zybek Sports.
Following the agility drills, which included the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump among several others, the athletes were then divided into position groups and run through various drills conducted by members of Woodson’s staff.
One of those coaches — Trai Essex — happened to attend one of Woodson’s camps nearly 30 years ago in Fort Wayne at the age of 12. “I wasn’t a football guy. My love was basketball. I’d never even really thought about football. People were always trying to get me to go out for it, but I just loved basketball,” Essex said. “But I heard about a guy that had made it big in the NFL from my town, and he was bringing a camp to town, and I thought I’d give it a try.”
Essex, now 41 and retired, said he made the right choice. From that point forward, football became his passion.
“He changed my life path, and now I have an opportunity to give back to young kids like Rod did for me when I was a kid trying to figure out who I was,” Essex said.
On the surface it’s easy to look at Woodson as just another NFL guy hosting a camp to make better football players, but it was clear on Saturday his message went far beyond the game of football.
“The biggest reward is getting an email from a parent or an uncle or aunt or teacher that’s been struggling with a student,” he said. “And they tell you that they’ve seen such a change in that individual since they attended a camp. And most of the time it has nothing to do with anything performance-related on the field.”
Woodson opened the camp by talking about his career in the NFL and reminding those in attendance that while he understood many of them hold the dream of one day playing “in the league,” that it may not happen and if it does, a 17-year career like his is a rarity. He noted the average NFL career lasts just 3.9 years.
Hope Through Football Executive Director Matt Osborn implored the athletes to stay focused on doing the right things now: being aware of the traps that can plague teenagers like social media, drugs and alcohol and taking care of their grades now.
Woodson closed the camp reminding those same athletes that if the NFL isn’t in the cards for them, practicing excellence through football on and off the field now will set them up for successful careers later in life.
“I hope each and every one of you make it to the league,” Woodson said. “But if you don’t, practicing excellence now will set you up for success no matter what career your life gives you. You always have the ability to be a good person in your family, school and community. You gotta believe in the person you see in the mirror.”
