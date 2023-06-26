(Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part column.)
Twenty five years ago this July, Tim Linehan and I were asked by Trout Unlimited TV to do two television shows on the Yellowstone River and Yellowstone Lake.
The idea behind the two segments was to make people aware of the lake trout infestation in Yellowstone Lake and the impacts these non-native fish would have on the native population of Yellowstone cutthroat that populated the lake as well as the Yellowstone River above Yellowstone Falls along with the many tributaries that feed Yellowstone Lake.
To give some background to the tale I am about to tell, let me introduce Tim Linehan and his lovely wife, Joanne, who are the principals behind Linehan Outfitting based out of Yaak, Mont. If you have never fished the Kootenai River or some of its tributaries such as the Yaak, as it is called by locals, I highly recommend booking a guided float or walk/wade fly fishing trip with Linehan Outfitting.
Tim had worked with Trout Unlimited on the now rare redband rainbow trout (for further information view Redband Trout-Wikipedia) that are native to and inhabit the Yaak and Kootenai rivers in northwest Montana. Due to his passion for wild trout conservation and his charming personality, Tim had been selected to be the host of the TU TV series of programs that showcased Trout Unlimited’s successes around the U.S.A. as well as bring attention to native and or wild trout fisheries that were in peril. The demise of Yellowstone cutthroat in its original range and habitat was the perfect project for trout lovers and also non-fishing television viewers.
Producers of the show needed a guide that could help with the two days fishing Yellowstone. That is where I come into the picture, no pun intended. Cody’s Trout Unlimited Chapter had just successfully fought Noranda Mineral’s New World Mine that was intended to be placed at the headwaters of Soda Butte Creek and the Stillwater River in Montana, as well as the headwaters of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone that is shared by Wyoming and Montana.
In those days, my name was pretty much synonymous with TU, trout conservation and guiding in the northwest corner of Wyoming and Yellowstone National Park. Since I had already had television experience with Fly Fish America, ESPN Outdoors and TNN Outdoors, the television producers decided I was the logical choice to assist Tim as he brought attention to the plight of Yellowstone cutthroat. So, Tim and I met in Cody on July 3, 1998. The next three days were a whirlwind of fishing and filming as the two Tims worked the Yellowstone River below LeHardy Rapids one day, then spent the second day on Yellowstone Lake to wrap up the fishing segment, while the third day was spent filming Ford commercials and YNP wildlife and also going over the details about what could be the demise of native cutthroat if the lake trout population were to keep expanding.
The shows themselves did not air until March of 1999. According to those who know, the two shows that were done in the Yellowstone region and about the Yellowstone cutthroat were the most highly watched segments, while individual sales of these shows as CDs rocked. I am sure the sales and views were so high occurred because the Yellowstone cutthroat themselves put on a remarkable showing the two days Tim and I were on the waters together.
I have had many people ask me since the airing of the TU Yellowstone fly fishing segments what the fishing was really like prior to the explosion of the lake trout and the damage done to the cutthroat population. I can tell you that the Yellowstone River in the ’80s and ’90s fished incredibly well above the upper Yellowstone Falls. It was not uncommon for guests of mine, or individual non-guided anglers, to catch and release 50 trout per day. In those days, I also spent a week, sometimes two, fishing the Thorofare River, a major spawning tributary of the Yellowstone River, which is located south of YNP inside the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
