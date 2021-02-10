The Cody Racquetball Tournament on Jan. 30-Feb. 1 featured 27 entries from Miles City, Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Laurel, Red Lodge, Cody, Sheridan and Gillette.
Results are listed.
Men’s Open Single – Matt Maxjner of Bozeman defeated Ty Hedalen of Billings
Mens’s Open Doubles – Matt Maxjner/Josh Doniak of Helena defeated Ty Hedalen/Kaleb Dale of Helena
Men’s A Singles – Sam Siebert of Gillette defeated Karsen Binstock of Billings
Consolation – Kyle Cannon of Laurel defeated Tucker Schreiner of Bozeman
Men’s A Doubles – Kyle Cannon of Laurel and Tucker Schreiner of Bozeman defeated Mo Bain of Billings and Lenny Loose of Billings
Consolation – Scott Forister of Sheridan and Dave Weber of Billings defeated Tim Newton of Cody and Fox Palafox of Cody
Men’s 50-plus – Bucky Hall of Cody and Tim Beeson of Miles City, Mont., defeated Rocky Roberts of Red Lodge and Glenn Sukut of Red Lodge
