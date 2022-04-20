Ever seen a snake climbing a fence post? Not one of those square rough cut posts, but a circular, smooth fence post about 5 feet tall? Unlike a tree, which even a rattlesnake can climb, they don’t have a rough, irregular bark surface to adhere too and unlike tree limbs, the structure is vertical, unlike a tree which again has branches and appendages of all sorts to grab for traction.
The brilliantly colored little mountain blue bird males were the harbingers of spring when we lived out on Line Creek, north of Clark. Their neon blue wings flashed in the sun as they went about the husbandly business of building a nest for their mate after selecting a proper nesting site. That could be in a rock crevice, a tree hole or anything that had an opening that was barely big enough for the tiny birds to squeeze into. The ladies usually arrived three or four weeks after the males. Not being anybody’s fools, they let the males do the work while they basked in the neo-tropical climate of a much friendlier country.
Which brings us back to the post climbing rattlesnake. Our neighbors down the creek, the Terrys, had a nice pole fence built around their yard, typical of the fences in our rural area. Sandi and I were just leaving their place after a brief visit and, while walking down the driveway, spotted a 3-foot-long rattlesnake climbing a post that had a small, hand-built birdhouse, probably built by Roger, set on top. Grabbing the varmint by the tail – later examination showed eight rattles – I pulled it loose from the post and swung its birdy eating head into the post. Hard.
Usually I kill rattlers in congested quarters by stretching them out, stepping on the head and doing an ISIS on them. One of my South Dakota farm uncles showed me, back when I was still in short pants, how to grab the tail, stretch the snake out full length and then snap it like you would a whip. Breaks the neck if done right. If not done right you have one pissed off rattlesnake on your hands. Literally.
Then one needs to bury the head because the damn thing can still bite you for several hours later and the venom is still potent. One time son Greg and I blew, with a shotgun, the head off a standard-sized rattler we encountered while hunting birds out in the toolies. For an experiment we took the critter back to the truck and put it in a cooler to try and see how long it would take it to stop wiggling. Believe it or don’t we got tired of checking that critter to see if it had died proper, so, after a verifiable eight hours, we cut its belly open and that snakes heart was still pumping. Granted, it would give a slight pump every five minutes or so, but it was still hanging on.
Now I know why my step-uncle Bill would swear that a turtle or a snake wouldn’t die before the sun went down. I always thought that was just a foolish superstition, but it makes sense if you think about it. After sundown it cools off and most reptiles and amphibians I know about are cold-blooded. So when the outside temp drops, if the critter is mortally injured enough, they’re kaput. As in lights out, permanently.
I don’t know if there were any birds or fledglings in the bird house or not, but snakes seldom expend that much effort just to check out a nest on supposition. It must have smelled or seen something. Generally I’m a live-and-let-live person around rattlers, but Sandi and I have lost too many good bird dogs to the venomous varmints. If they invade my living space or I bump into them in a popular fishing hole or recreational spot, they’re toast. I don’t give a rat’s hiney about what the tree huggers think, either.
For years up at our place on the creek we had an abundance of the shaky-tailed rascals. Heck, I even caught two of the serpents blissfully intertwined inside the dog pen one morning after having the dogs inside the house for the night. I politely waited until the nuptials were consummated then I put both of their lights out. Granted, I could have interrupted the proceedings, but I felt generous that morning.
That was quite unlike the morning I spotted a big female rattler giving birth to about 10 dozen little wrigglers, in our driveway. The youngsters were about the size of a big night crawler and their skins were purple colored. Fortunately for me, they were in clumps of a dozen or so, so easy to shovel into the bucket. I understand that even the wee ones can give you a good jolt of juice.
Regardless, in less time than it takes to tell about it, I got her and all of her young into a bucket, closed the lid and promptly dropped the bucket into our large freezer. A week or so later, I thawed the little guys out about a dozen at a time. They made good fish bait. She made a hat band. In my world very little goes to waste. I’ve even sold bunches of tanned skins to primitive hunters who use the skins to cover their homemade bows.
I finally solved the problem of having all of those rattlesnakes around by catching a few dozen bull snakes and turning them loose on the place. Either the bull snakes (harmless to people usually) ate all of the pack rats and field mice living there with us and the rattlers moved on to greener pastures or the bull snakes ate the rattlesnakes and the rodents. My research indicates the two breeds of snakes are natural enemies and after a year or two you couldn’t scare up a rattler on a bet – not within 1/2 mile of the house anyway. Until the flood washed about a thousand snakes out of the hills and canyons behinds us. We moved to Cody where the snakes wear suits.
And no, I haven’t checked with the folks who live there now to even know if they have any current problems. Unfortunately a lot of people mistake big bull snakes for rattlesnakes due to their propensity to coil and shake their tail when they feel, threatened. A bull snake’s tail has no rattles but due to a similarity in coloration, this imitation of a rattlesnake scares most folks off. Other than infection from a bite, a bull snake is essentially harmless.
Oh yes, they clean out your bird house, too.
Regardless, we greeted the first robin of the season this morning, March 14, up here on Windy Acres, so it’s official. Spring is finally here although it didn’t seem like such a long winter to me this go-around. Must be getting used to voluntary confinement these days, but after our triple inoculations, that seems to be on the wane. Unfortunately, those same families of robins, which use the big cottonwood in our backyard for nests, are going to be a tad upset this year. The big tree has to be removed before its roots invade our house foundation and screw everything up. The roots have already cracked the concrete in the patio.
Now the problem is retaining someone to come out and remove the darned thing. Most we’ve contacted are busy for months. To quote my comic hero Pogo, “Who’duv thunk?” That old cottonwood is the best shade tree we’ve ever had, but since much of its branches overhang the patio, I’m not going to miss all of the bird poop the feathered neighbors leave behind.
