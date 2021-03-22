It was a successful season for the Cody eighth grade boys basketball teams.
The A team went undefeated at 14-0.
“I am excited to see this group of players at the next level and continue their growth in the game of basketball,” A coach Jake Tuten said.
The A team was made up of Maddax Ball, Grady McCarten, Carter Ray, Carter Thompson, Jarom Beardall, Owen Petersen, Trevor Spomer and Myles Bailey.
“From top to bottom this was a very successful season with the players setting the tone in practices,” Tuten said. “All of the players were receptive to coaching and strived to become better basketball players for the better of the team. The theme of the season was to ‘compete’ and every player stepped up in their own way.”
The B team also had a good season, finishing 14-2.
“I thought all of the boys improved tremendously as the year progressed,” coach Jay McCarten said. “Each player took the time to get to know some nuances of the game that served them well this season.”
The B team included Caleb Kingston, Jarrett Christler, Jaxon Hazel, Jayvin McAlmond, Isaac Wood, Colter Morris, Randall Nielson, Liam Gallagher, Bob Booth, Weston Nelson, Roan Thurmond, Grant George, Conner Boswell, Townsend Bailey, Joe Arizmendy, Wyatt Barton, Logan Bogardus. Spomer and Myles Bailey also saw some time on B.
“I was super impressed with how hard they worked to improve their individual skills, specifically ball-handling and passing on offense as well as guarding the ball and understanding weak side positioning on defense,” McCarten said. “This team shared the ball as well as any team we faced. Overall, this young group of men was a pleasure to coach.”
Levi Helvey also helped coach the teams, and Tiegan Blain and Griffin McCarten served as managers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.