For over 60 odd years, I was an enthusiastic, if in the beginning poorly equipped, backpack hunter and backcountry wilderness wanderer. I was a minimalist by economic necessity. Even later in life when we had horses and then a steel-sided camper, I much preferred to slip into my backpack, grab my rifle and go for a bit of a wander. Maybe toting 45-60 odd pounds across the tops of mountains, while exploring steep-sided canyons and traversing high altitude shale slides are part of the reason my legs are shot now. Couldn’t have been the jumping out of choppers thing? Naw.
For that inclination to wander, the blame must rest squarely on the shoulders of the military. They taught me how to live with the bare modicum of conveniences while maintaining an extremely mobile status. I just found out later, in civilian life, that minimalism suited my finances, could be enjoyable and the freedom was fantastic. But this small dissertation is not about minimalistic backpacking as a way of life. I’d need several volumes to explain all of that and neither politics nor space constraints would allow that.
It was during my mobile period that I discovered the “Shack.” Or rather, that friend Jim and I found it. It was one of a type of log cabins built back in the mountains by miners, trappers, cowboys and sheep herders, back around the turn of the 20th century. Then, in an incredible fit of arrogance and ignorance, back in the 1970s and 80s, the U.S. Forest Service decided that since hikers, hunters and other could use these small log cabins for leisure or emergency shelter, they should be destroyed to avoid damage to the habitat by overuse. At least that was the excuse they gave us when we inquired about the why of it.
This cabin wrecking was accomplished by throwing a rope or chain around the main roof beam and pulling it out, collapsing the roof. Then they collapsed walls, pulled out the doors and windows, ostensibly to let the wind and water inside to help the destruction. Dozens if not hundreds of these small cabins were thusly destroyed. The irony of the situation was that summering cattle, enjoying the cheap lease grazing available to the ranchers, by the dozens found them quite habitable for shade or windbreaks, filling the small interiors with bovine effluent and literally stomping the surrounding acres into a mud hole and then stomping it dry.
My good friend Jim and I spent an extremely cold fall evening in one of these semi-destroyed cabins trying to survive a surprise cold front and blizzard. We were above the tree line when we found it in the snowstorm, it was starting to get dark, and, since Jim had just taken a large buck deer, we decided to stick the storm out until morning. The wrecked cabin was the nearest thing to a shelter for quite some distance.
We gathered what we could find for firewood, cleared a space inside the frameworks, and with the last remaining semi solid wall to our backs, we built a small fire and prepared for a cold night. There was enough small wood around the cabin we could keep the fire going, but it wasn’t much. Since I always carry a billy can and a tin cup, we weren’t in danger of going hungry but it was cold. In retrospect, a small baker tent or even a brush lean too would have probably been warmer. At least a few dozen cut branches for a bed would have insulated our backsides from the frozen ground.
How cold was it? It was so cold that night that a boiling cup of coffee would be frozen solid within a couple of minutes after taken away from the fire. I know, I timed it. Besides the instant coffee, I had a dozen or so beef bullion cubes and mixing those with melted snow helped keep our body temperature up. The important thing was to keep the body’s core temperature up through the night.
I’d stay awake and feed the fire while Jim slept. Then Jim would wake up and take over fire duty for a couple of hours while I grabbed a few winks. We spent the night alternating shifts and in the morning retrieved Jim’s big muley buck and packed it back down out of the mountains. Bob Edgar said the temperature had dropped to 56 degrees below zero down in the valley where he was camped that night.
I had no idea how cold it was on the mountain, but what was left of that poor wreck of a cabin probably saved our butts. However, a complete cabin with a roof overhead would have been much better, even if we’d had to share space with the resident pack rats.
Some time later on we found a different cabin up in those mountains, maybe 6-feet-by-10-feet, still fairly intact. This wasn’t a bigger cabin, like the older Jack Creek cabin or the reef creek cabins, but it had a door we could latch from the inside and there were a lot of bears prowling around those woods back then. It was definitely big enough for two minimalists to hunt out of. Obviously overlooked by the forest services wrecking crew, but not unknown. The lintel above the dutch doors was signed by users dating back to the 1920s, but nothing newer than the 1950s. The most recent users were from Powell according to the dates by the names.
We decided that since a bunch of folks had used it for a hunting cabin over the years, it would probably be okay if we did to. We chinked the logs, repaired the roofing, rebuilt the bunk beds, and, after the first bear attack, put bars over the window space and located a small spring about a half mile away for water. Then we used it on and off for the next decade and because it was hidden inside a heavy growth of trees, we had exclusive use of it. As far as we know.
While camping there one fall and hunting blue grouse, I found a bighorn sheep skull with horns intact. Both Jim and I, and son Greg, found buffalo skulls up there above tree line, maybe 11,000 feet, and I discovered what appeared to be a couple of graves on the ridge above a small timbered basin. There were pieces of an old narrow gauge rail road rails and over grown remnants of abandoned ore carts lying scattered about the mountain and rusting into the earth. They were obviously left by miners, back around the turn of the century. I even found claim papers sealed in a mason jar dating back to the 1920s I believe. I put those back although they were probably not valid by that late date.
I mention this now because Jim was back up there a year or two ago and took some pictures. Due to the intensity of those high mountain storms and the immediate proximity of all those older pines and spruce type trees growing next to the cabin, I don’t think it will be in any kind of usable shape for much longer. A few large limbs have already dropped on or through the roof. Mother nature tends to take care of these things herself. Eventually.
Regardless, Jim gifted me with a large color print of the cabin and it sits in a prominent place in my man cave where I can gaze at it while taking my ease in my recliner. The main structure is still there, but, like me, has taken some hard knocks and weathering over the years.
And, like me, it will eventually be only a memory. Whether or not that’s a fond memory or not will depend entirely on your perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.