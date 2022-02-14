The Cody Nordic ski team was challenged over the weekend in two different styles of races at the Johnny Curtis Memorial Junior National Qualifier in Jackson.
The invite featured a look at some of the best skiers from the western part of the country as well as Canada, and gave a glimpse into how the Broncs and Fillies look heading into the state meet.
Competitors were matched up according to age with sprint races on Friday and a mass start on Saturday.
“We have not done a sprint style race before this weekend,” coach Meggin Becker said. “They are an adrenaline rush, having to compete from athletes from California, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Canada and all over Wyoming.”
No Bronc or Filly made it out of the first heat on Friday to advance, but Elisa Wachob posted a solid .9 mile sprint time of 4 minutes, 36.8 seconds to land 35th in her age group.
On the boys side, Landon Rau and Beau Baxter were the top finishers in their groups.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve done one of these sprints,” senior Beau Baxter said. “It’s a really fun way to race.”
Not only is it a fun way to race, it’s also fast, technical and challenging trying to advance.
“The conditions were so fast and icy at the beginning,” Becker said. “There were multiple laps turning the corners in soft powder.”
The mass start on Saturday may have been a little chaotic, but had its advantages.
“It was 101 kids starting at once,” Baxter said. “You kind of know where everybody is so you know if you are beating people or not, but there are people everywhere, and if someone crashes in front of you it can create a big pileup.”
The competition in Jackson proved to be a good test as the regular season wraps up and state begins next weekend in Pinedale.
“It’s rewarding to feel the excitement, pride and feeling we are heading in a direction of bigger and more exciting things to come,” Becker said.
Johnny Curtis Memorial Junior National Qualifier
Friday classic sprint
Women 16U: 35. Elisa Wachob, 4:36.8. 67. Teegan Cowie, 6:32.0
Women 18U: 52. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 4:57.0.
Men 16U: 56. Justin McDowell, 4:38.1. 57. Taggart Brey, 4:38.7. 60. Parker Laing, 4:49.2. 71. Ben Boulter, 6:05.4.
Men 18U and 20U: 61. Landon Rau, 3:48.3. 85. Beau Baxter, 4:26.1. 95. Luis Mata, 4:40.7.
Saturday mass start
Novice women 19U: 2. Manon Dequesses, 22:37.50.
Junior women ages 16-17: 51. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 41:53.0
Junior women ages 14-15: 33. Elisa Wachob, 16:26.3.61. Teegan Cowie, 21:11.9.
Novice Men 18U
1. Curtiss Miller, 20:04.30.
Junior men ages 18-19: 15. Landon Rau, 30:30.60. 23. Beau Baxter, 40:35.80.
Junior men ages 16-17: 73. Luis Mata, 38:43.90.
Junior men ages 15-15: 60. Seankyle Taylor, 17:19.80. 66. Parker Laing, 18:33.90. 70. Ben Boulter, 21:47.70.
