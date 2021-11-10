The following is a quote from TV actor Mike Rowe that I felt appropriate for a Veterans Day column. Rowe is also the creator, executive producer and host of the TV series “Dirty Jobs” and has a new series starting this fall.
“In my America, there are two kinds of people: those who are willing to get dirty and those who are not. I prefer to spend my time with those who do. It’s not that I have anything against cleanliness, or bear any ill will to those who toil in cubicles or office buildings. I’ve just learned over the years that people with dirty jobs are more fun to be around. They also make civilized life possible for the rest of us.”
Our country faces a myriad of challenges, but one thing seems certain; the solution will almost certainly involve someone who wasn’t afraid to get their hands dirty.
And no one knows more about that than the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.”
I, and I think anyone who has served in one or the other branch of the U.S. military, would agree. The storied glory of war, like the Golden Years of growing older, is completely fabricated and over-rated. War sucks and so does growing older after one reaches a certain point in their life. Unless, of course, like those people who enjoy older age without the resultant medical concerns, aches and pains, you are blessed with an unusually vital type of genetic inheritance. But I digress.
Memorial Day is on the calendar to honor those in our military who have fallen in combat, defending the ideals of this country. Veterans Day is there to remind us of those who served and had, in their youth, already given the military a blank check for their lives during their time in service. A check that could have been cashed at any time, but wasn’t.
There really shouldn’t be the necessity of setting specific dates aside to honor our former military or those who died in service, service to every citizen of this country. Every day should be a memorial of gratitude to those warriors who have served selflessly and most especially to those who have fallen in combat, fighting to preserve the sanctity of this nation. Unfortunately, the high rollers, the spoilers and plunderers, the politicians and profiteers have usurped the honor of both the fallen and those who had served. The country is full of those who pay little more than lip service to the services of our warriors and profit at their expense.
The largest homeless contingent in this country is veterans, and they stand among the most medically under-served. At the same time our president and his minions give trillions of dollars to tin-pot dictators running some obscene game in some dirty little developing nation. Then, while our combat veterans starve and die filthy and alone in some sewage-filled gutter somewhere, the political leaders of this country suck the marrow from this country’s bones and live the high life. Even to the point of gifting billions of dollar to the Taliban in Afghanistan for humanitarian relief. You read that correctly. Why is this allowed? Are these people descendents of the gods of Olympus? Or do they just think they are?
And yet, the next time the SHTF, those same Chicken Little people and those who profit from dissension in the Republic and those slime-covered, petty-fogging politicians leading this country will plead and scream for a warrior clan to come forth and solve the problem they created. If I know but one truth, it is this.
To my honored fellow vets, I salute you. You advanced and stood against the waves of adversity. You either gave or were prepared to give your last measure to defend a population of mostly sheeple and jerks. God bless.
One last thought. Why, when veterans are dying each day by the dozens and have been for 50 years, can those among our ranks exposed by our government’s cupidity to the deadly defoliant “agent orange” not allowed to presented with the Purple Heart? It was during wartime combat, the blood is still there, and the carnage was perpetrated by our own politicians and strategists in the Pentagon. Is the award of a simple Purple Heart to much to ask for those still suffering and dying from this national travesty?
