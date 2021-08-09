The Stripe Out is back. After the success of the 2019 University of Wyoming football game against Missouri, a Stripe Out is again being planned for the season opener versus Montana State on Sept. 4.
UW Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the Stripe Out War Memorial Stadium by wearing brown or gold shirts based on their seat location.
The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.
Limited edition “Stripe Out” shirts will be sold through the Brown and Gold Outlet online at BrownandGold.com and at both the Laramie and Cheyenne locations.
They will be available for purchase for $10 per shirt.
Check the seating map online to find out what color each section will be wearing.
A limited number of Stripe Out T-shirts will be available for UW students on game day.
Season tickets and single game tickets are on sale now. Season-ticket packages start at $159. Tickets for the Montana State game start at $39.
Fans who need additional information regarding UW Athletics ticketing may go online at GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call (307) 766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.
