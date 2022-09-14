Naturally, it had to happen on one of, if not the coldest night of the winter.
If that wasn’t enough, the heaters in those older jeeps weren’t known for being anywhere near efficient.
What it was, was a misunderstanding. Or perhaps being young and foolish enough to take hearsay information for gospel when the old-timers told it. Perhaps just being rash, cocky, self-confident and a touch arrogant had something to do with it.
I’ve written about my BFF Les Day here before. A consummate woodsman and one heck of a woods-running buddy, Les was also as cocky and self-assured as a banty rooster. A Vietnam veteran and, previous to the war, a member of the Army’s boxing team, Les was also a storyteller. Some fabricated and some not. Up to you to decide.
Les was, put in the older parlance, “a game rooster.” The scars on his legs from Charley’s artwork with their AK-47s were evidence of his heart. We were buds from the first time we met, and unfortunately, in the end, I was the one who had to leave, to move to Wyoming. Les is gone now, from what, his wife Nancy never did say, but then, that sort of defines our relationship with her.
Regardless, one winter Les and I decided to cooperate on a trap line, aimed primarily at fox. Their skins were fetching big bucks at the time and we weren’t water trappers, so fox, coyote and bobcat were on the agenda, with the odd weasel, mink and even badgers thrown in for good measure. Our line, as it were, ran from the Madison Canyon to over by Churchhill, Mont. A good bit of country to cover back then.
On this particular night, we were checking sets in what was primarily agricultural country, if a bit rough even for that. Les had a set on a log crossing an irrigation canal that was maybe 20 feet down those steep-sided ditches to the bottom. So every critter that wanted to cross the canal walked across on this old log that lay spanning the void. I think it was an old telephone pole some farmer had placed across the canal years ago.
Regardless, since we were alternating checking sets, it was Les’s turn. I sat shivering in the jeep while he trotted over a slight bank to check the set. I heard his whoop when he found the trap gone. It had been set so that whatever sprung the trap would slide off the log and dangle there. We figured whatever was caught by that set would be dead when we found it. It wasn’t!
When I trundled through the snow over to find out what we’d caught, Les was standing off to the side shining his flashlight down into the darkness of the abyss. At the end of the trap chain, swinging in the emptiness, was a large skunk. A very unhappy skunk.
I suggested going back for the .22 rifle in the jeep, shooting the skunk and coming back in a week to retrieve the trap, but Les was having none of that. One of his buds at work had explained to him that if you lift a skunk by the hind legs, their butt muscles have nothing to work against to push their scent gland nozzles out. In effect, rendering the critter defenseless.
By the time I expressed the thought that perhaps said skunk had had time earlier to express these glands, Les was already hauling the critter up by pulling in the trap chain hand over hand.
The trip home was fairly quiet and cold, what with both front windows down and the back hatch left wide open to create a breeze of sorts. As I said previously, that old jeep’s heater wasn’t worth a darn on a warm day. The defroster could only clear a saucer-sized hole on the windshield free of frost where I could see to drive. And only if I drove slowly.
My eyes burned and I gagged occasionally, there’s not much escape room in a jeep. Probably as cold and as miserable as I’ve ever been. Les curled up in his seat, tried to scrunch down out of the direct breeze slowly freezing his plumbing and acted like he was ready to shuffle off this mortal coil and call it done. By the time we reached the C-store at four corners, Les had enough and needed a beer. Just getting him out of the jeep, even momentarily, was a relief. I could breathe.
I parked where I could see inside and watched Les’s progress to the beer cooler and back to the counter by the way people were moving away from the gosh-awful smell. It was akin to watching the parting of the Red Sea, except Les was a long way from being Moses! Nobody was following him. When I got him home, his wife Nancy wouldn’t even let him on the porch and Tess, Les’s Labrador, just growled at him from the half-closed door.
Across the street from where Les and Nancy lived was a large, older apartment house, filled to the brim with college coeds and other assorted young women. Naturally there was a party going on in every other apartment and all of the windows were wide open with young ladies busy running through the yard from one part of the building to the next. The whole shebang was lit up by yard lights, street lights and other lights until it was nearly as bright outside as full daylight.
Nancy made Les disrobe completely out in front of the house, in the snow, and wash his stinking body off as much as possible and then put everything he’d been wearing in the garbage can out back in the alley. Only then did she throw him some fresh clothes and let him come inside the attached porch, where he had to spend the night. Probably had to throw away his sleeping bag after that also. After a couple of days I guess she might even have let him in the house proper, at least to take a bath, I never checked.
Some things are best not talked about, even with a BFF.
